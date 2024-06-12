Taylor Swift Is Too Busy Cooking with Boyfriend Travis Kelce to Care About Matty Healy Getting Engaged

There’s no hell quite like seeing an ex get engaged, so, even though Taylor Swift is seemingly extremely happy as she and Travis Kelce approach one year together, it still has to sting just a little. (In case you missed the news somehow, Swift’s ex, Matty Healy, announced his engagement last night.)
Though their relationship was brief—more a rebound than anything, after Swift and ex Joe Alwyn broke up last April after six years together—Healy and Swift’s short stint together apparently was fodder for much of the lyrical inspiration for The Tortured Poets Department, Swift’s latest album, which dropped in April.
After Healy and Swift broke up in June, about a month later she connected with Kelce, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Since going public as a couple in September of last year, the two have become one of the most famous couples in the world (Kelce’s older brother Jason called their level of celebrity “crazy” recently), and seem to be totally happy, even if they’re just around the house, cooking together—which Kelce gushed yesterday was something he “thoroughly” enjoyed doing with his girlfriend, per Page Six.
While speaking at a Chiefs press conference yesterday, Kelce—a true gentleman—demurred when asked what dishes the couple like to make together. “I respect that question, but I’m going to keep that one to myself,” he said. “It’s something I’d just rather keep personal.”
So, while we may not know the Swift/Kelce signature dish, Kelce did at least offer up something to eager reporters, circling back to the question as he exited the stage: “Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and a cinnamon roll,” he told the audience.
Well, we already knew about her cinnamon roll prowess—back in September, it was revealed that Swift baked Kelce some cinnamon rolls ahead of the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, the first time the world saw the two publicly as a couple. Also, earlier this year, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Swift baked homemade Pop-Tarts for the team throughout its Super Bowl winning season (which is obviously why the Chiefs ended up winning the big game back in February).
Unfortunately for Reid, though, he never got to taste one, according to a March interview with “The Rich Eisen Show”: “She makes a mean Pop-Tart,” Reid said. “She just doesn’t share it with me. She shares with all the linemen.” He added “I’m telling her, ‘You gotta give a little to the coach.’”
Back in April, Swift herself shared a YouTube short featuring Kelce kissing her as she baked what appeared to be cinnamon rolls, and NFL veteran Bernie Kosar even gave up his vegan diet to try one: “I was at [Kelce’s] house three hours before the game,” he said, per Entertainment Tonight. “We’re having a pre-game meal, and Taylor is so nice—she comes in by herself, and she’s so cool. She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pre-game meal. I’m a juicer right now, trying to be vegan and gluten-free, but I absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on gameday.”
In their 10 months as a public-facing couple, Swift and Kelce have enjoyed five continents together—but it’s real, true love when the best memories can happen while exploring the world, sure, but also right at home.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
