Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Parents Are Reportedly Going to Meet at the Next Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have only been dating for a couple months, but they're not wasting any time taking their relationship to the next level.
The lovebirds' respective parents, Andrea and Scott Swift and Donna and Ed Kelce, are reportedly set to meet at Monday's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.
This will be a particularly significant game for a number of reasons, the first being that Travis Kelce plays for the Chiefs, while his older brother Jason plays for the Eagles.
But there's another family rivalry at play too: Taylor is obviously a Chiefs fan now considering who her boyfriend is, but her dad Scott is actually a lifelong Eagles fan. Scandalous!!!!!
On their podcast New Heights, Travis and Jason discussed the possibility of Scott switching teams in light of his daughter's new romance—considering that Taylor's dad actually wore a Chiefs lanyard at one of her Eras Tour concerts in Buenos Aires, per ET.
"Got him over to the good side, baby," Travis joked to his brother. "Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over."
Jason was playfully distraught by this, responding, "What are we doing, Scott? You're gonna let this man's devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous."
Meanwhile, Travis added, "I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before. When I met him."
As for Taylor, she's already hung out plenty with Donna and Ed Kelce (who are divorced, as are the Swifts) during and after some of the Chiefs games she's attended since her new romance began. Hopefully everyone is excited for Monday, then!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Gigi Hadid Gave a Masterclass in Making Monochrome Feel Fresh
The key? Playing with textures and opacity.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Travis Kelce's Old Tweets Are Being Dug Up—And They're All So Wholesome It Hurts
Nothing problematic over here!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Billie Eilish Apparently Had "No Idea" Who She Was With Blonde Hair
The singer feels much more at home with fluorescent hues.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Travis Kelce's Old Tweets Are Being Dug Up—And They're All So Wholesome It Hurts
Nothing problematic over here!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kelsea Ballerini Adorably Reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Viral Kiss
Supportive queen!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Let Gigi Hadid Clarify for You: Taylor Swift’s Friends Are Happy for Her and Travis Kelce
“Over the moon,” in fact.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Joked She's "Never Beating the Sorcery Allegations" as a Plane Flies Over Concert Stadium While She Sings Plane-Related Lyric
Long live all the magic she made.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Sends Kelly Clarkson Flowers After Every Album Re-Record—Here's Why
This is so fab.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Is the Latest Performer to Ask Fans to Stop Throwing Items Onstage: “It Really Freaks Me Out”
She played her third and final show in Argentina last night.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Lautner Reacts to Being Designated as Taylor Swift’s “Best Ex”
“Taylor squared” briefly dated in 2009.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Hilarie Burton of “One Tree Hill” Boldly Predicts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Will Get Engaged—and Soon
“Get a man who lights up when you win.”
By Rachel Burchfield