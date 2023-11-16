Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Parents Are Reportedly Going to Meet at the Next Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have only been dating for a couple months, but they're not wasting any time taking their relationship to the next level.

The lovebirds' respective parents, Andrea and Scott Swift and Donna and Ed Kelce, are reportedly set to meet at Monday's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

This will be a particularly significant game for a number of reasons, the first being that Travis Kelce plays for the Chiefs, while his older brother Jason plays for the Eagles.

But there's another family rivalry at play too: Taylor is obviously a Chiefs fan now considering who her boyfriend is, but her dad Scott is actually a lifelong Eagles fan. Scandalous!!!!!

On their podcast New Heights, Travis and Jason discussed the possibility of Scott switching teams in light of his daughter's new romance—considering that Taylor's dad actually wore a Chiefs lanyard at one of her Eras Tour concerts in Buenos Aires, per ET.

"Got him over to the good side, baby," Travis joked to his brother. "Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over."

Jason was playfully distraught by this, responding, "What are we doing, Scott? You're gonna let this man's devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous."

Meanwhile, Travis added, "I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before. When I met him."

As for Taylor, she's already hung out plenty with Donna and Ed Kelce (who are divorced, as are the Swifts) during and after some of the Chiefs games she's attended since her new romance began. Hopefully everyone is excited for Monday, then!