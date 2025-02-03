Taylor Swift Accepted a Sweet Gift From a Little Girl on the Grammys 2025 Red Carpet
"The way she makes every interaction feel like a main character moment."
Taylor Swift proved once again why she's the queen of making her young fans' dreams come true while walking the 2025 Grammys red carpet. The pop star experienced an adorable moment before walking into the Crypto.com Arena, greeting not one, but two little girls and accepting a special gift.
Pop Base shared a video of the interaction on X, showing Swift giving a child in a sparkling pink dress a high-five on the red carpet. The little girl then held out a white rose for the "22" singer, who beamed as she accepted the gift.
The singer—who arrived at the Grammys in a corseted red Vivienne Westwood minidress—continued walking the red carpet when another girl tapped her on the arm. Swift turned around to smile at the mini Swiftie, putting her arm around the child and stopping to pose for a photo.
"The way she makes every fan interaction feel like a main character moment," one fan commented on Pop Base's post, adding, "That's why we love her."
"So sweet. She’s an angel in disguise," another X user chimed in.
One fan who won't be seeking Swift out, however, is Nikki Glaser. While speaking to the Associated Press on the red carpet, the comedian joked, "I will not be bothering her. I will not be. I'm gonna play it very cool. There's no need to be worried about what I'm going to do."
Swift, who is nominated for six Grammys this year, danced along to Sabrina Carpenter's performance and recreated the viral "holding space" meme with seatmate Cynthia Erivo during the ceremony. But one of the highlights of the evening happened when the "Cruel Summer" singer presented Best Country Album to none other than Beyoncé for Cowboy Carter.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo Casually Recreated the "Holding Space" Meme at the Grammys
The moment played out in the background of a clip of Trevor Noah hosting the awards show.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Beyoncé Wins Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammys
The superstar is the first Black woman to ever win the honor.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Dua Lipa Swapped the 2025 Grammys for a Dose of Couture Fashion
The reason the singer skipped this year's awards show.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo Casually Recreated the "Holding Space" Meme at the Grammys
The moment played out in the background of a clip of Trevor Noah hosting the awards show.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Does Taylor Swift's "T" Charm Reference a Song on 'The Tortured Poets Department'?
The accessory hangs from her Vivienne Westwood corset dress.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift's AFC Championship Necklace Is a 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Clue
Are those...snakes?
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Travis Kelce’s Teammate Reveals Why He Was “Blown Away” by Taylor Swift the First Time He Met Her
"We were just blown away....just how much of a normal person she is."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Asked One of Harry Styles's Favorite Bands to Handwrite Lyrics as a Birthday Gift for Him When They Were Dating
The Temper Trap said Swift “came to our green room with a piece of paper" during an awards show to ask for the favor
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reportedly Have Rules for Restaurant Staff That Help Keep Their Date Nights Intimate
“Taylor’s security calls the restaurants beforehand" to go over the rules.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce’s Friend Revealed the Best and Worst Things About Watching a Chiefs Game with Taylor Swift
Best: She treats you like you're "instantly family."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Just Revealed a Gift Travis Kelce Had Made for Taylor Swift’s Birthday
She's just very casually dropping inner circle knowledge.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published