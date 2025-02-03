Taylor Swift Accepted a Sweet Gift From a Little Girl on the Grammys 2025 Red Carpet

"The way she makes every interaction feel like a main character moment."

Taylor Swift posing with her back to the camera on the Grammys 2025 red carpet in a red sparkly dress and her hand on her hip next to a photo of her accepting a white rose from a little girl in a pink dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

Taylor Swift proved once again why she's the queen of making her young fans' dreams come true while walking the 2025 Grammys red carpet. The pop star experienced an adorable moment before walking into the Crypto.com Arena, greeting not one, but two little girls and accepting a special gift.

Pop Base shared a video of the interaction on X, showing Swift giving a child in a sparkling pink dress a high-five on the red carpet. The little girl then held out a white rose for the "22" singer, who beamed as she accepted the gift.

The singer—who arrived at the Grammys in a corseted red Vivienne Westwood minidress—continued walking the red carpet when another girl tapped her on the arm. Swift turned around to smile at the mini Swiftie, putting her arm around the child and stopping to pose for a photo.

Taylor Swift accepting a white rose from a little girl wearing a pink sequined dress

A young Swiftie gifted the pop star with a white rose ahead of the 2025 Grammys.

(Image credit: Pop Base/X)

Taylor Swift wearing a red one shouldered dress and smiling in front of a gray background at Grammys 2025

Swift sparkled in a red corseted dress at the awards ceremony.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The way she makes every fan interaction feel like a main character moment," one fan commented on Pop Base's post, adding, "That's why we love her."

"So sweet. She’s an angel in disguise," another X user chimed in.

One fan who won't be seeking Swift out, however, is Nikki Glaser. While speaking to the Associated Press on the red carpet, the comedian joked, "I will not be bothering her. I will not be. I'm gonna play it very cool. There's no need to be worried about what I'm going to do."

Swift, who is nominated for six Grammys this year, danced along to Sabrina Carpenter's performance and recreated the viral "holding space" meme with seatmate Cynthia Erivo during the ceremony. But one of the highlights of the evening happened when the "Cruel Summer" singer presented Best Country Album to none other than Beyoncé for Cowboy Carter.

TOPICS
Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸