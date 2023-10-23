Taylor Swift Wore Travis Kelce's Number 87 on a Bracelet at the Latest Chiefs Game

One thing about Taylor Swift, she'll support her new boyfriend Travis Kelce when he's playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, and Swift was once again on the bleachers to cheer on the team.

This time, the singer showed up with a friendship bracelet on her wrist that read "87"—Kelce's jersey number—surrounded by hearts.

This choice of accessory is significant for several reasons beyond the obvious: First, Kelce admitted to trying to win Swift over with a friendship bracelet bearing her number when he saw the Eras Tour. Second, many Swifties have pointed out how fun it is that the number 87 and Taylor Swift's lucky number 13 equal to 100, as in "keeping it 100," the 100 emoji, or "they're 100 percent meant to be." (I'm extrapolating, but you get the gist.)

At the Chargers game, Swift sat alongside her new bestie Brittany Mahomes, a former soccer player and the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Brittany brought along daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 11 months, and Patrick's brother Jackson Mahomes was also spotted in the VIP box.

This is the fourth Chiefs game Swift has attended since she and Kelce reportedly started dating a few weeks ago, and according to some hilarious stats shown on CBS, the tight end plays better (like, a lot better) when Swift is there to support him—and it keeps Swifties happy, too, so it's really a win-win.

Things appear to be heating up between the NFL pro and the Midnights singer: They have been spotted out and about together several times, with hand-holding and head kisses included, and Kelce has bought a brand new luxury home—reportedly so he and Swift can enjoy more privacy when they're in Kansas City. Loving this!