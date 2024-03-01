Taylor Swift Helped Travis Kelce Become a "Different Man," Defensive Coach Says

Taylor Swift has had nothing but a positive effect on Travis Kelce since they began dating sometime mid-2023.
While any Swiftie would agree off the bat, don't take it from me: Take it from Kansas City Chiefs defensive coach Dave Merritt.
"When [Swift] started to come around, it was privately. She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it," Merritt revealed on The Sports Shop with Reese and K-Mac.
"But upon meeting her, I felt like she actually added to what it was that we were trying to do, because there were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on TV that, you know what, you're part of our family because you're now with Travis. So therefore you're our little sister, or you're—whatever it may be—you're part of the family."
Far from resenting Swift's presence at games and beyond, Merritt was grateful for her during the season.
"So what happened was, she actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn't a negative way," he explained. "Everybody was excited that Travis was happy. So when my player, my brother is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. She helped us." Yay!!!
As you probably know, some NFL fans have been "cranky" about how often Swift ended up being shown in broadcasts of Chiefs games—which of course she has no control over.
Thankfully, though, pretty much all the sports insiders who have spoken to this have been staunchly on the singer's side.
My personal favorite was when Charles Barkley said, "If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser. You’re just a loser or a jackass. You’re either A or B. You’re one of the two." LOL.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Tish Cyrus Is Reportedly "Spiraling" Over How to "Diffuse" Noah Cyrus Situation
It's not resolving itself.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Best Grammys Red Carpet Outfits Ever
There's high-end couture, and there's also some wild innovation.
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
An Ode to Katie Holmes Being a Proud Outfit Repeater
Forever a relatable style icon, Holmes has no issue re-wearing a look.
By Aaron Royce
-
Joe Biden Is Put on the Spot About That Viral Taylor Swift 2024 Conspiracy Theory
"Where are you getting this information?" Biden joked.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Taylor Swift's Rep Responds to Dad Scott Swift's Altercation With a Photographer in Australia
The spokesperson implied that Scott was defending Taylor from two aggressive individuals.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Went on My Dream Date—To the Sydney Zoo
They hung out with koalas!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
If You’re Looking for Travis Kelce Right Now, You Can Find Him On a Private Jet Headed to Sydney, Australia
Kelce took to the friendly skies to support Taylor Swift as she prepares to play four shows there beginning on Friday.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Travis Kelce Called His and Taylor Swift's Love "Special" in Resurfaced Interview
Weeping.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
After Five Months Away, Forever Private Joe Alwyn Reemerges on Social Media
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn photographed separately.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
On a Rare Night Off, Taylor Swift and Eras Tour Opening Act Sabrina Carpenter Grab Dinner at a Sydney Hotspot
Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Meghan Markle Is “Desperate” to Become Friends with Taylor Swift, Royal Expert Says
Could “The Squad” be getting a new member?
By Rachel Burchfield