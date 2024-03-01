Taylor Swift Helped Travis Kelce Become a "Different Man," Defensive Coach Says

Taylor Swift has had nothing but a positive effect on Travis Kelce since they began dating sometime mid-2023.

While any Swiftie would agree off the bat, don't take it from me: Take it from Kansas City Chiefs defensive coach Dave Merritt.

"When [Swift] started to come around, it was privately. She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it," Merritt revealed on The Sports Shop with Reese and K-Mac.

"But upon meeting her, I felt like she actually added to what it was that we were trying to do, because there were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on TV that, you know what, you're part of our family because you're now with Travis. So therefore you're our little sister, or you're—whatever it may be—you're part of the family."

Taylor Swift cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce with Blake Lively at the Super Bowl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Far from resenting Swift's presence at games and beyond, Merritt was grateful for her during the season.

"So what happened was, she actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn't a negative way," he explained. "Everybody was excited that Travis was happy. So when my player, my brother is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. She helped us." Yay!!!

As you probably know, some NFL fans have been "cranky" about how often Swift ended up being shown in broadcasts of Chiefs games—which of course she has no control over.

Thankfully, though, pretty much all the sports insiders who have spoken to this have been staunchly on the singer's side.

My personal favorite was when Charles Barkley said, "If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser. You’re just a loser or a jackass. You’re either A or B. You’re one of the two." LOL.