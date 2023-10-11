Taylor Swift Apparently Flew in to See Travis Kelce the Day After His Birthday

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Are they? Aren't they? Who knows? Not me! But I do, however, have a new tidbit to share, which should help you make your mind up about the hottest potential celeb couple of the moment.
After it was widely reported that Swift wasn't part of her rumored boyfriend's 34th birthday celebration, it has now come to light that the singer apparently flew into Kansas City from Nashville the following day, Oct. 6, "to see Travis," per a source who spoke to Us Weekly.
The visit came after he opted for what the insider called a "chill night" on his actual birthday. This consisted of a long dinner and drinks party at local steakhouse Golden Ox, with one of his agents and two of his teammates.
Though Swift skipped both Kelce's actual birthday (understandable if they've only been dating, like, three weeks) and his team the Kansas City Chiefs' game on Sunday, if she did in fact fly in to see him, it sounds like the two are still moving forward with whatever it is their relationship looks like right now.
Previously, a source told Us Weekly that the NFL pro and superstar "talk every day," and added, "Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot."
Since rumors began that the two were seeing each other, Swift has attended two of his games, spiked the popularity of the entire NFL programming and merch sales, and hung out several times with Kelce's mom Donna. It's a love story, baby, just say yes????
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
