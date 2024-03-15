Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are "Nesting" as They Enjoy "Break From the Buzz of Their Careers," Source Says

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "nesting" right now.
Both at the apex of their working life, the lovebirds are enjoying a much-deserved "break from the buzz of their careers" at the moment, as they ride the high of Kelce's Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs and Swift wrapping up the East Asian leg of her Eras Tour with a six-night run in Singapore.
"They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together," a source tells Us Weekly. "They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed."
The source continued, "They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family."
Moving forward, Kelce and Swift want to make sure they're "scheduling" their working lives so that "they can see each other as much as possible," the insider added. "They don’t want to spend too much time apart."
And, the source shares, "Toward the end of the month they’re still talking about going on a private vacation where no one can find them before her new album drops."
Swift announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, during February's Grammy Awards. The record is set to hit shelves and streaming services April 19, while the Eras Tour resumes in Europe in May.
Kelce has a bit of a longer break since the football pre-season doesn't start until the summer, although presumably he'll need to attend training sessions before that. He also co-hosts the podcast New Heights with brother Jason, and has just announced he's producing a documentary on Jean-Michel Basquiat as well (out of left field, but I love it).
Since these two started dating last summer, they've been incredibly supportive of each other's work, with Swift often spotted in the stands at Chiefs games, and Kelce flying around the world to cheer on his superstar girlfriend.
The power couple vibes are out of control.
