Taylor Swift has given her seal of approval to Trevor Noah's hosting skills after he MC'd Sunday night's Grammy Awards.

In a sweet moment captured in a TikTok, the Midnights singer can be seen hugging Noah and telling him, "You did a beautiful job tonight, you really did. I don't know how you do it."

She then hugged a second person and told them, "I’ve seen you running around all night, I don’t know how you do it."

One commenter pointed out, "I don't know how you do it? She does a full 3 hour show over and over and over," referring to her already historic Eras Tour.

"Taylor is such a fan of everyone," someone else said.

One person Ms. Swift is less a fan of? Jo Koy.

In the context of last month's Golden Globes, her compliment to Noah was a significant one, because she didn't exactly enjoy Koy's hosting style at that ceremony.

As a refresher, the comedian (and Chelsea Handler's ex) made a joke about the NFL's coverage of Swift at Chiefs games that landed incredibly flat. After he delivered the punchline, Swift was filmed looking distinctly unimpressed in the audience.

Many people spoke out about the joke after the fact, calling it at best unfunny and at worst mean-spirited, though some like controversial anchor Megyn Kelly took the opposite stance.

Sadly, since Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce last year, she has been the subject of criticism every time she's shown on camera while she's simply trying to enjoy football games and cheer on her boyfriend.

As such, she must have been relieved that Noah didn't make any such jokes about her. Another reason for the singer to breathe easy? Simu Liu, who will host the People's Choice Awards on Feb. 19, has promised zero "Taylor slander" at said ceremony. Phew!