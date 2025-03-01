Travis Kelce Just Shared a Life-Changing Decision That Impacts His Relationship With Taylor Swift
"I've got a real bad taste in my mouth."
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have already had an eventful 2025. Travis's brother, Jason Kelce, recently revealed the NFL star had adopted a puppy and it was destroying his house. Travis and Swift also pulled off a "secret date night" after taking an international getaway together. And who could forget the 2025 Super Bowl, at which Travis's team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, Travis has made a life-changing decision that will impact his superstar girlfriend in the very near future.
ESPN's Pat McAfee gave an update about Travis's future within the NFL, which he shared on X. Claiming to have reached out to sources with knowledge of whether or not Travis was set to retire (meaning Travis himself), McAfee wrote, "I'M COMING BACK FOR SURE." The post continued, "I'm gonna get in the best shape of my life this offseason...I've got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and I can't go out like that!!!!"
I reached out to source(s) on the future of @tkelce..Source(s) said I'M COMING BACK FOR SURE..I'm gonna get in the best shape of my life this offseason..I've got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and I can't go out like that!!!! #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/HqfpdqEjqaFebruary 27, 2025
If Travis decides not to retire, he'll be extremely busy playing in the NFL for at least another year.
The Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? host previously suggested that he was considering retiring from playing football. Speaking to his brother Jason on their "New Heights" podcast, Travis said (via Hello! magazine), "The fact that we keep going to these AFC Championships and Super Bowls means I'm playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league."
He continued, "That's a lot of wear and tear on your body. It's a lot of time spent in the building, focusing on your craft, focusing on the task at hand, every challenge that you set for yourself. That process can be grueling."
Last month, Jason discussed his brother's relationship with the "Bejeweled" singer on The Steam Room podcast. "I think this felt different," Jason said of Travis's romance with Swift (via People). "What also felt different is just the way he talks about her and talked about her from the moment he was with her." The former football player continued, "You could tell how much he really, really liked her, right from the get-go...I think that the level early on in that was something that was very eye opening to me when we first had discussions."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
