Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Pulled Off a Secret Date Night Following "Romantic" International Getaway
Grab your passport and her hand.
Travis Kelce didn't experience the greatest ending to the 2025 NFL season, to put it mildly. After losing Super Bowl 2025 to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was left disappointed, but luckily, girlfriend Taylor Swift was able to lift his spirits. According to Page Six, the buzzy couple just returned to the United States from a "private, romantic" vacation abroad.
“Taylor and Travis had a really nice time reconnecting after a very busy year,” a source told the media outlet. The insider didn't share where they went on the trip, but apparently, the couple flew completely under the radar for the secret getaway.
It's unclear when they got back home, but Page Six claims the couple "headed out of town shortly after" the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.
Speaking of clandestine outings, the same insider told Page Six that Kelce and the "Blank Space" singer were able to enjoy some time together back home, too.
"Taylor and Travis have stepped out for a date night since returning to the U.S. but went unnoticed when they did so," the source revealed. "They weren’t photographed or anything, and enjoyed a low-key night out on the town together."
The pop star was there to cheer Kelce on at the Super Bowl along with a crew of famous friends, but unfortunately, even her game-winning outfit failed to bring the Chiefs enough luck to clinch the title.
Speaking with brother Jason Kelce on their "New Heights" podcast earlier this week, Travis revealed that along with romantic vacations, Swift helps him feel better through her music. When the retired Eagles player asked Travis if he turned to sad tunes when he was "depressed," the Chiefs tight end shared a sweet answer.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"I just listen to Taylor's music," Travis told his little brother. "She has something for everything."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Has Amal Clooney Been Following Taylor Swift's Date Night Style?
She copied the singer's exact formula on a recent night out.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's "True Favorite" Is Taking Over One of the Late Monarch's Beloved Roles
It's a position steeped in history.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Are in a "Desperate Situation"
"There's a whole history of bad judgment," a royal expert explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Here's What Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Really Thinks About Taylor Swift
Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?
By Lia Beck Published
-
Tennis Player Frances Tiafoe Spills on What Taylor Swift Is Really Like to Hang Out With
"We were drinking all day together."
By Lia Beck Published
-
Travis Kelce Shares How Taylor Swift Lifts Him Up When He's "Depressed"
He feels "So High School."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Forget 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Because Taylor Swift Could Be Dropping a Whole New Album Soon
There's a lot going on at the moment.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Travis Kelce's Romance With Taylor Swift "Felt Different" From His Previous Relationships, According to Jason Kelce
"You could tell how much he really, really liked her, right from the get-go."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jason Kelce Says Taylor Swift Made Travis Stop Being So Much Like Peter Pan
Travis Kelce (Taylor's Version).
By Lia Beck Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Might Have Just Made Their Biggest Commitment Yet
It's also destroying their house.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Looks Like Kylie Kelce Didn't Love Taylor Swift Being Booed at the Super Bowl Either
The Instagram "like" says it all.
By Lia Beck Published