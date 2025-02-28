Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Pulled Off a Secret Date Night Following "Romantic" International Getaway

Travis Kelce didn't experience the greatest ending to the 2025 NFL season, to put it mildly. After losing Super Bowl 2025 to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was left disappointed, but luckily, girlfriend Taylor Swift was able to lift his spirits. According to Page Six, the buzzy couple just returned to the United States from a "private, romantic" vacation abroad.

“Taylor and Travis had a really nice time reconnecting after a very busy year,” a source told the media outlet. The insider didn't share where they went on the trip, but apparently, the couple flew completely under the radar for the secret getaway.

It's unclear when they got back home, but Page Six claims the couple "headed out of town shortly after" the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

Speaking of clandestine outings, the same insider told Page Six that Kelce and the "Blank Space" singer were able to enjoy some time together back home, too.

The couple slipped out for a secret date night this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor and Travis enjoyed a day out at the U.S. Open in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Taylor and Travis have stepped out for a date night since returning to the U.S. but went unnoticed when they did so," the source revealed. "They weren’t photographed or anything, and enjoyed a low-key night out on the town together."

The pop star was there to cheer Kelce on at the Super Bowl along with a crew of famous friends, but unfortunately, even her game-winning outfit failed to bring the Chiefs enough luck to clinch the title.

Speaking with brother Jason Kelce on their "New Heights" podcast earlier this week, Travis revealed that along with romantic vacations, Swift helps him feel better through her music. When the retired Eagles player asked Travis if he turned to sad tunes when he was "depressed," the Chiefs tight end shared a sweet answer.

"I just listen to Taylor's music," Travis told his little brother. "She has something for everything."