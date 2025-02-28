Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Pulled Off a Secret Date Night Following "Romantic" International Getaway

Grab your passport and her hand.

Taylor Swift wearing a tan coat and black bustier holding hands with Travis Kelce, wearing a blue patterned short sleeve shirt and smiling
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

Travis Kelce didn't experience the greatest ending to the 2025 NFL season, to put it mildly. After losing Super Bowl 2025 to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was left disappointed, but luckily, girlfriend Taylor Swift was able to lift his spirits. According to Page Six, the buzzy couple just returned to the United States from a "private, romantic" vacation abroad.

“Taylor and Travis had a really nice time reconnecting after a very busy year,” a source told the media outlet. The insider didn't share where they went on the trip, but apparently, the couple flew completely under the radar for the secret getaway.

It's unclear when they got back home, but Page Six claims the couple "headed out of town shortly after" the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

Speaking of clandestine outings, the same insider told Page Six that Kelce and the "Blank Space" singer were able to enjoy some time together back home, too.

Taylor Swift wearing a black dress holding hands with Travis Kelce, wearing a red jacket and pants, walking outside at night

The couple slipped out for a secret date night this month

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift wearing a red gingham dress and Travis Kelce wearing a striped bucket hat hugging her at the US Open

Taylor and Travis enjoyed a day out at the U.S. Open in September 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Taylor and Travis have stepped out for a date night since returning to the U.S. but went unnoticed when they did so," the source revealed. "They weren’t photographed or anything, and enjoyed a low-key night out on the town together."

The pop star was there to cheer Kelce on at the Super Bowl along with a crew of famous friends, but unfortunately, even her game-winning outfit failed to bring the Chiefs enough luck to clinch the title.

Speaking with brother Jason Kelce on their "New Heights" podcast earlier this week, Travis revealed that along with romantic vacations, Swift helps him feel better through her music. When the retired Eagles player asked Travis if he turned to sad tunes when he was "depressed," the Chiefs tight end shared a sweet answer.

"I just listen to Taylor's music," Travis told his little brother. "She has something for everything."

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

