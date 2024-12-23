Taylor Swift's New $3,295 Diamond Ring Is a Romantic Tribute to Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs

Here's the hidden meaning behind it.

taylor swift and travis kelce are photographed out for date night
Ever since Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce started dating in July of 2023, the internet has been on 24/7 diamond ring patrol. (As Swift herself sings in "Lavender Haze": "The only kind of girl they see is a one night or a wife.") Swifties got a glimpse at a new piece paying homage to Kelce this weekend—just not that kind.

On Dec. 21, the pop star was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game in their hometown, wearing a cherry red faux fur coat by Charlotte Simone and a diamond, garnet, and citrine ring by Stephanie Gottlieb. The 14K yellow gold sparkler featured a romantic toi et moi setting, which translates to "you and me" in French.

Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. She wore a red penny lane coat and a new toi et moi diamond ring

Taylor Swift attends a Kansas City Chiefs game wearing a fur coat and a sparkly statement ring.

In the last few years, this style has become the favorite ring setting among fashionistas and Hollywood stars alike. Emily Ratajkowski first kicked off the craze in 2018, with her two-stone engagement ring (which she later turned into "divorce rings"), followed by Ariana Grande and Megan Fox a few years later. The style's original supporter, however, was Jackie Kennedy, who received a diamond-and-emerald engagement ring from President John F. Kennedy.

The toi et moi ring style is identified by its two-stone design, with a gem representing each person in the relationship. In Swift's case, that amounted to a pear-shaped garnet and a cushion-cut citrine stone. According to Stephanie Gottlieb's website, it represents "a timeless symbol of connection, commitment, and elegance."

meet cute - Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift wears a satin bustier for date night with Travis Kelce.

Though Swift's ring is undoubtedly a dedication her boyfriend, it's certainly not a pre-nuptial signifier. The "commitment" being represented is actually that of Travis Kelce to the Kansas City Chiefs—ruby and gold are the football team's signature colors (the diamonds are just for fun).

Citrine and Garnet Toi Et Moi Ring With Diamond Halo
Stephanie Gottlieb Citrine and Garnet Toi Et Moi Ring With Diamond Halo

This isn't the first time Swift has polished up her game-day outfits with thematic jewelry. The "Bejeweled" singer also owns heart-shaped garnet earrings by David Yurman, a Retrouvai ruby and diamond heirloom ring, and Anita Ko ruby drop hoop earrings, among other Chiefs-coded pieces.

Sorry Swifties, she won't be giving "that 1950s sh*t they want from me" just yet.

