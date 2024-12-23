Ever since Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce started dating in July of 2023, the internet has been on 24/7 diamond ring patrol. (As Swift herself sings in "Lavender Haze": "The only kind of girl they see is a one night or a wife.") Swifties got a glimpse at a new piece paying homage to Kelce this weekend—just not that kind.

On Dec. 21, the pop star was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game in their hometown, wearing a cherry red faux fur coat by Charlotte Simone and a diamond, garnet, and citrine ring by Stephanie Gottlieb. The 14K yellow gold sparkler featured a romantic toi et moi setting, which translates to "you and me" in French.

Taylor Swift attends a Kansas City Chiefs game wearing a fur coat and a sparkly statement ring. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the last few years, this style has become the favorite ring setting among fashionistas and Hollywood stars alike. Emily Ratajkowski first kicked off the craze in 2018, with her two-stone engagement ring (which she later turned into "divorce rings"), followed by Ariana Grande and Megan Fox a few years later. The style's original supporter, however, was Jackie Kennedy, who received a diamond-and-emerald engagement ring from President John F. Kennedy.

The toi et moi ring style is identified by its two-stone design, with a gem representing each person in the relationship. In Swift's case, that amounted to a pear-shaped garnet and a cushion-cut citrine stone. According to Stephanie Gottlieb's website, it represents "a timeless symbol of connection, commitment, and elegance."

Taylor Swift wears a satin bustier for date night with Travis Kelce. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Swift's ring is undoubtedly a dedication her boyfriend, it's certainly not a pre-nuptial signifier. The "commitment" being represented is actually that of Travis Kelce to the Kansas City Chiefs—ruby and gold are the football team's signature colors (the diamonds are just for fun).

Stephanie Gottlieb Citrine and Garnet Toi Et Moi Ring With Diamond Halo $3,295 at Stephanie Gottlieb

This isn't the first time Swift has polished up her game-day outfits with thematic jewelry. The "Bejeweled" singer also owns heart-shaped garnet earrings by David Yurman, a Retrouvai ruby and diamond heirloom ring, and Anita Ko ruby drop hoop earrings, among other Chiefs-coded pieces.

Sorry Swifties, she won't be giving "that 1950s sh*t they want from me" just yet.

