Taylor Swift's New $3,295 Diamond Ring Is a Romantic Tribute to Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs
Here's the hidden meaning behind it.
Ever since Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce started dating in July of 2023, the internet has been on 24/7 diamond ring patrol. (As Swift herself sings in "Lavender Haze": "The only kind of girl they see is a one night or a wife.") Swifties got a glimpse at a new piece paying homage to Kelce this weekend—just not that kind.
On Dec. 21, the pop star was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game in their hometown, wearing a cherry red faux fur coat by Charlotte Simone and a diamond, garnet, and citrine ring by Stephanie Gottlieb. The 14K yellow gold sparkler featured a romantic toi et moi setting, which translates to "you and me" in French.
In the last few years, this style has become the favorite ring setting among fashionistas and Hollywood stars alike. Emily Ratajkowski first kicked off the craze in 2018, with her two-stone engagement ring (which she later turned into "divorce rings"), followed by Ariana Grande and Megan Fox a few years later. The style's original supporter, however, was Jackie Kennedy, who received a diamond-and-emerald engagement ring from President John F. Kennedy.
The toi et moi ring style is identified by its two-stone design, with a gem representing each person in the relationship. In Swift's case, that amounted to a pear-shaped garnet and a cushion-cut citrine stone. According to Stephanie Gottlieb's website, it represents "a timeless symbol of connection, commitment, and elegance."
Though Swift's ring is undoubtedly a dedication her boyfriend, it's certainly not a pre-nuptial signifier. The "commitment" being represented is actually that of Travis Kelce to the Kansas City Chiefs—ruby and gold are the football team's signature colors (the diamonds are just for fun).
This isn't the first time Swift has polished up her game-day outfits with thematic jewelry. The "Bejeweled" singer also owns heart-shaped garnet earrings by David Yurman, a Retrouvai ruby and diamond heirloom ring, and Anita Ko ruby drop hoop earrings, among other Chiefs-coded pieces.
Sorry Swifties, she won't be giving "that 1950s sh*t they want from me" just yet.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
There's at Least Two More Members of the Royal Family Who Won't Join in Their Traditional Christmas Walk This Year
Fingers crossed for 2025.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Might Have an Awkward Christmas as His "Secret" Sister, With Whom He Had "Fights," Is Set to Attend
"She would fire back at William, 'Your father has ruined my life.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift Sent the Girl in the Hospital Who Called Her Outfit “Tea” the $4500 Miu Miu Outfit She Was Wearing When They Met
The teen, Naya, shared a new video of her overjoyed reaction to the over-the-top Christmas gift, on TikTok.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift Styles an Opulent Crimson Fur Coat Like a Chiefs Game Mini Dress
"She looks so expensive." - Everyone who sees this look.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Accessorizes Her Head-to-Toe Miu Miu Look With Everything But a Bra
It's quite the flex.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Why Bella Hadid's New Fashion Hyper-Fixation Is a $3,550 Saint Laurent Tote Bag
It's packed with history.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Swift Toasts Her 35th Birthday in a Little Black Balmain Dress and $36,000 Diamond Earrings
It's very 'Reputation'-coded.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Rihanna Meets Mariah Carey Styled in a Plain White Tee With Red Lipstick and a Yeti Coat
She accessorized with a signature in an unexpected place.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Pamela Anderson Looks Like a Modern-Day Jackie Kennedy in a Vintage 1960s Shift Dress
Her vintage dress could have come from the former first lady's closet.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Styles Kate Middleton's Favorite Sweater Trend With a $2,500 Designer Bag
The Kate Middleton favorite suddenly feels fresh again.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Is the Richest Girl at the Holiday Party in a $2,184 Fur-Trimmed Dress and Viral Alaïa Bag
She's having herself a billionaire Christmas.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published