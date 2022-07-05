Victoria Beckham Shut Down the Haters on Hers and David's 23rd Wedding Anniversary

Tell 'em, Posh!

Photo of Victoria BECKHAM and David BECKHAM and SPICE GIRLS and Victoria ADAMS
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Victoria Beckham knows what people say about her and her marriage, and she would like to politely address a laugh-cry emoji to their unsolicited opinions.

On the occasion of hers and David's wedding anniversary on July 4, Posh Spice dedicated an adorable Instagram post to her husband, in which she showed the haters exactly how wrong they have been about them.

In the photo, the ex-footballer is explaining something to a man and grinning, while Victoria looks on and appears to be cracking up about whatever her husband is saying.

The businesswoman captioned the post, "They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last [laugh-cry emoji] Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!! [pink hearts emoji]"

Blue-ticked users came out en masse to congratulate the spouses on 23 years, including Eva Longoria, football agent David Gardner, fashion designer Kim Jones and TV personality Derek Blasberg.

David Beckham and Victoria Adams were married in Ireland on July 4, 1999, after two years of dating. They now divide their time between London and Los Angeles. They share children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Career-wise, they're both busy with various ventures, with Victoria's eponymous clothing line (opens in new tab) and makeup brand enjoying a fair bit of success these days.

The lovebirds regularly flaunt their sweet relationship and family life on social media. For example, back in the fall, they showed us some behind-the-scenes moments of Harper Seven getting ready to go back to school. They're also not afraid to gently troll each other, à la Blake-and-Ryan.

