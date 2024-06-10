Will Ferrell Is Campaigning to Be People's Sexiest Man Alive This Year

Will Ferrell is running for election this year.... as People's Sexiest Man Alive.
On the red carpet in New York City for the premiere of his new movie Despicable Me 4, Ferrell launched his campaign for the coveted magazine cover and title, while speaking to a reporter from People directly. It's called strategizing, look it up.
The actor said he was "planting the seeds" for the honor in 2024 "because you guys never have comedians." He quipped, "So get it going internally, all right? Sexiest Man."
Ferrell—who plays the main villain in the new movie, named Maxime Le Mal—showed up to the event in an Adidas track jacket—and said he had come as "a sexy, soccer-playing villain."
The actor brought his wife Viveca Paulin, sons Magnus and Axel Ferrell, and mom Betty Kay Overman to the premiere.
He also posed with fellow cast members Dana Gaier, Chloe Fineman, Madison Polan, Kristen Wiig, Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove, and Joey King.
As People pointed out, one comedian has been crowned the Sexiest Man Alive before: Paul Rudd in 2021.
Also, other previous laureates have absolutely starred in comedies and proven themselves to be pretty funny people: Patrick Dempsey was in Made of Honor and Bridget Jones's Baby; Chris Evans was in What's Your Number?; Idris Elba was in The Office... Still, I take Ferrell's point: the title is typically given to the eight-packed, brooding type.
Anywho, the latest Despicable Me hits theaters on July 10.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
