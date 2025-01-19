Zendaya Liked a Ring Similar to Her Engagement Ring Two Full Years Ago on Instagram

If you thought the internet would take a break from swooning over Zendaya and Tom Holland's engagement this weekend, think again. The latest aww-inducing detail about the couple's engagement is about Zendaya's ring, which the actress debuted publicly at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.

Zendaya debuted her engagement ring at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, which were held in Beverly Hills, Cali. on Jan. 5, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ring itself—a 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring from British designer Jessica McCormack—is both stunning and unique.

Ann Grimmett, VP of Merchandising at Jared Jewelers, exclusively appraised Zendaya's engagement ring for Marie Claire. She identified it as a "5-carat old mine cut, set East-West in gray or black gold on a yellow gold shank."

While the British designer's website doesn't quote the price of the ring online, jewelry experts have put its estimated value at up to $200,000.

"Simple, yet stunning, this ring would likely retail around $120,000," Grimmett said. "This highlights a growing trend of old cuts."

Zendaya's engagement ring is a 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring from British designer Jessica McCormack. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to People, Lisa Ingram, the vice president of merchandising at Signet Jewelers, estimated the cost to be anywhere between $150,000 and $200,000.

"Zendaya’s engagement ring strikes a perfect balance between classic elegance and a subtle edge," she said. "Her large button-back oval ring, set in a Georgian style, highlights the continued popularity of vintage cuts while incorporating modern yet unexpected styling through its setting."

Jewelry experts have estimated the cost of Zendaya's engagement ring to be between $150,000 and $200,000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, yeah, Holland apparently splashed out to an impressive degree on the ring—but that's not the most impressive thing about the piece he chose to propose with.

Incredibly observant Zendaya fans pointed out that Holland may have been taking notes for this proposal since 2022, when the Euphoria actress casually liked a post about it on Instagram.

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

Fans of the couple/of the general concept of love were, understandably, very much here for the fact that Holland seems to have been paying very close attention for literally years to make sure he got Zendaya the perfect ring.

"That’s a man who knows his woman," one person wrote on X, adding, "so happy for her."

Another summed up the simple perfection of the gesture, writing, "He shopped her likes?? What a man..."

Clearly, Tom Holland understood everything about the assignment.