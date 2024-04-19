Here’s How to Get Out of a Speeding Ticket, According to Zendaya and Tom Holland

On their way to a spin class, Zendaya and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, were pulled over for speeding—hey, it happens to the best of us. (Apparently, by the way, the spin class was for Holland, not Zendaya—here’s how she put it: “Tom and I were rushing to a spin class—with my mother,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. “I was not going to do the spin class. He was going to do the spin class, ‘cause I don’t do that. But we were going a little fast, ‘cause we were running late.”)
Zendaya herself has never been given a speeding ticket, and while it’s a little unclear who was driving, it appears Holland almost got one in this incident. But then, good ol’ fame swept in. “They recognized that he was Spider-Man, and we were fine,” she explained with a laugh, per The Hollywood Reporter. “We got a warning, and everything was okay.”
Spider-Man not only saved Holland a possible ticket, but also introduced him to his longtime girlfriend—they were co-stars together in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far from Home, and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was also in 2021 when paparazzi photos outed the two co-stars as a real-life couple, and they’ve kept their relationship fairly private ever since.
“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone. It’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”
Lately, though, as both promote their respective new projects, they’ve been more and more forthcoming about their relationship, like in June, when Holland alluded to how he got the girl by saying “So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other—it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another. You can sort of blur the lines a little bit.”
Not sure the “I play Spider-Man” excuse will work for, well, any of the rest of us mere mortals, but hey—you do what you can with what you have at your disposal, and hopefully Holland made it to his spin class after all.
