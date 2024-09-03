Zendaya and Tom Holland Return to Los Angeles Wearing Matching Basic White Tank Tops
The couple that reinvents closet staples together, stays together.
Zendaya and Tom Holland are finally back in the United States after spending most of their summer together in Europe—and the duo are still in sync, fashion-wise. In their first official joint sighting in Calabasas, California, on Saturday, Aug. 31, the two coordinated in an all-time closet staple worn in subtly different ways.
Both Zendaya and Tom Holland opted to match in white tank tops for a casual daytime outing together over Labor Day Weekend and ahead of Zendaya's 28th birthday on September 1, according to an exclusive report by People. Sticking to her minimally chic personal style, the Challengers star sported a basic white tank top, which hovered right above her navel.
Z elevated the plain white shirt with wide-leg, ultra-cropped trousers—or culottes. A reigning summer 2024 trend, she accentuated the high-waisted, knee-hitting silhouette by styling them with black Mary Jane-style mule flats. (Being the fashion girl she is, Zendaya's were actually a pair of Maison Margiela's controversial, split-toe Tabis.) The actress also added a pop of color to her neutral outfit with a lightweight lime green jacket, which she mostly had draped over her forearm while walking outside in the Los Angeles heat.
Zendaya went makeup-less for the outing and styled her honey-blonde hair slicked back into a neat low bun. As for accessories, she wore a dainty gold necklace and diamond stud earrings. She also carried a black tote bag over her shoulders and kept cool with an iced coffee.
Holland matched Z's low-key cues by also going for a sleeveless white tank top. The Romeo and Juliet actor went the sporty route with his look, pairing the simple top with chocolate brown drawstring joggers and white sneakers. Holland copied his girlfriend's accessories game with a gold chain necklace, down to the cold iced coffee in hand.
Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship is now in its third year. Despite maintaining a relatively low profile, this summer has arguably marked the most we've seen from them, even while they've been jetting off together on the down-low. All season long, Zendaya has been photographed by fans putting an It girl spin on minimal (and borderline corporate-core) summer essentials, from white skirts and Mary Janes, tailored vests and boxer shorts, fitted blazers, and more. No matter what route Zendaya goes, Holland is somehow matching her style, too, even if it's only with the color scheme.
Zendaya and Tom Holland coolly cement their status as one of Hollywood's most stylish celebrity couples—next to that of Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler and recently, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge—and they also showed off just how versatile a plain white tank is. It's a must-have layering piece that also looks just as chic when worn solo, and makes for the perfect standalone for summer and well into fall. Like Zendaya, just keep a jacket on you when the breeze picks up.
