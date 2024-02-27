Zendaya Can't Stop Name-Dropping Tom Holland on the 'Dune: Part Two' Press Tour

Zendaya and Tom Holland used to be a fairly private couple. Despite meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, their relationship was only publicly confirmed in 2021. Since then, there have been minimal photos of the pair, and they tend to keep things on the down low.
But it seems they're ready to change this in 2024. Zendaya has been leaning into the public's obsession with the pair on the Dune: Part Two press tour, name-dropping her boyfriend in interviews. When speaking to IGV this week, Zendaya was asked the one thing she would bring back from the UK to the States.
"My boyfriend," Zendaya said, "I would just take him with me."
Even her co-star Timothée Chalamet had to chime in on that point and agree: he'd also likely bring Holland home in his suitcase if he could.
Fans are loving this lovestruck energy. "She's soo down bad I love it," wrote one user on X.
"I strive to be this obsessed and in love," another fan shared. Another wrote: "2 mentions in a week she is shutting down them breakup rumors HARD."
Last week, in an interview with BuzzFeed which saw her playing with puppies, Zendaya was asked which of her fellow cast members has the most "rizz." (Millennial translation: "rizz" is short for charisma.)
"Everybody's kind of got their own," Zendaya said, "I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I personally—worked for me—is Mr. Tom Holland."
"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell," Zendaya continued. "But he's great at talking to people and getting to know people and you see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. He's got that natural gift."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
A Grammy Isn't Tyla's Only Major First This Year
She's starring (and dancing) in her first fashion campaign.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Kate Winslet Opens Up About Embracing Her "Curves" in "Fat-Shaming" Hollywood
Yes, please, and thank you.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ben Affleck Says He Didn't Want "A Relationship on Social Media" When He and Jennifer Lopez Got Back Together
But he eventually relented.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Zendaya Just Out-Zendaya’d Herself at the ‘Dune: Part Two’ New York City Premiere
Is the look futuristic looking? Check. Is it styled by Law Roach? Check. Is it fabulous? Check.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Zendaya Says Boyfriend Tom Holland Has "Beautiful Charisma" That "Worked For Me"
"He's got that natural gift."
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Zendaya Helped Timothée Chalamet "Set Up" His First NYC Apartment
Cutest!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tom Hollander Once Received Tom Holland's 'Avengers' Payslip By Mistake
Oopsie!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tom Holland Is Apparently As Transfixed by Girlfriend Zendaya’s Schiaparelli Look As the Rest of Us
He took to his Instagram Story to swoon over her at Paris Couture Week.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Tom Holland Just Revealed That He and Zendaya Sometimes Rewatch 2017's 'Spider-Man' and Reminisce
Cuties!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tom Holland Turns to Girlfriend Zendaya First for Acting Critiques—and Appreciates Her Brutal Honesty
“You need that.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Zendaya Takes on the Pantsuit Trend in Vivienne Westwood Corset
Her stylist, Law Roach, shared the stunning look on Instagram.
By Rachel Burchfield