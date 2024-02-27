Zendaya Can't Stop Name-Dropping Tom Holland on the 'Dune: Part Two' Press Tour

Zendaya and Tom Holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland used to be a fairly private couple. Despite meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, their relationship was only publicly confirmed in 2021. Since then, there have been minimal photos of the pair, and they tend to keep things on the down low.

But it seems they're ready to change this in 2024. Zendaya has been leaning into the public's obsession with the pair on the Dune: Part Two press tour, name-dropping her boyfriend in interviews. When speaking to IGV this week, Zendaya was asked the one thing she would bring back from the UK to the States.

"My boyfriend," Zendaya said, "I would just take him with me."

Even her co-star Timothée Chalamet had to chime in on that point and agree: he'd also likely bring Holland home in his suitcase if he could.

Fans are loving this lovestruck energy. "She's soo down bad I love it," wrote one user on X.

"I strive to be this obsessed and in love," another fan shared. Another wrote: "2 mentions in a week she is shutting down them breakup rumors HARD."

Last week, in an interview with BuzzFeed which saw her playing with puppies, Zendaya was asked which of her fellow cast members has the most "rizz." (Millennial translation: "rizz" is short for charisma.)

"Everybody's kind of got their own," Zendaya said, "I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I personally—worked for me—is Mr. Tom Holland."

"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell," Zendaya continued. "But he's great at talking to people and getting to know people and you see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. He's got that natural gift."

