Zendaya Visited Her Favorite Hometown Frozen Yogurt Shop This Week and Was "Hella Casual" With Everyone There
“POV: You spot Zendaya outside your dorm."
The internet may, as a general rule, have zero chill when it comes to anything and everything related to Zendaya (see: the response to her debut of her engagement ring from Tom Holland earlier this month as just one example), but Zendaya does her part to balance that out it by maintaining unshakeable chill IRL.
Both sides of this karmic balancing act played out in real time this week when the Oakland native was spotted hanging out in her hometown.
Zendaya sent local social media into a frenzy during the trip as fans shared sightings online (especially on TikTok and Reddit). “pov: you spot zendaya outside your dorm on a casual Tuesday,” one TikTok user captioned a Jan. 22 video of the actress walking down the street dressed casually in jeans, a dark gray blazer, and black sunglasses, with her hair styled in a simple bun.
"WHAT A GREAT WAY TO START SPRING SEMESTER with a ZENDAYA spotting," wrote another, who said in the post's comments that they'd seen the actress "at the donut shoppp."
Others posted about missing the chance to spot Zendaya during her Berkeley outing, like one TikTok user who posted a video documenting their scramble to see the star, captioned, "Dragging my ass out of bed and doing the most unhinged laps around Berkeley because someone allegedly spotted Zendaya."
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the Challengers actress was seen walking around downtown Berkeley holding a cup from Yogurt Park, which is apparently a favorite among UC Berkeley students—and a favorite of Zendaya's, too.
A post shared by Yogurt Park (@yogurt_park)
A photo posted by on
“She comes all the time,” Yogurt Park co-owner Ryan Piscovich told the outlet, confirming Zendaya's recent visit.
According to UC Berkeley senior Tina Khangtintsang, who served Zendaya during her stop at Yogurt Park, the Euphoria actress ordered "her usual": a mini chocolate and vanilla cup with rainbow sprinkles.
“It was really chill,” Khangtintsang said of waiting on Zendaya during the visit. “She was hella casual and nice, seemed like she was just hanging out with friends.”
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
