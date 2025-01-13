Tom Holland’s Dad Used to Worry His Son Dating Another Actor Would Be "Messy," But Zendaya Proved Him Wrong
“I do fret that their combined stardom will amplify their spotlight and the commensurate demands on them,” he admitted.
After four years of dating (and rumors of romantic links between them dating back close to a decade), Tom Holland and Zendaya are officially engaged. Although pretty much every source close to the Spider-Man co-stars has said that Holland fell fast and hard for Zendaya, his family apparently took a little longer to win over—or, at least, his dad did anyway.
In a Patreon post published on Jan. 10, Dominic Holland confirmed the happy news and shared a few details about the couple's engagement. Even though it was clear how happy he is for his son and future daughter-in-law now, he admitted in the post that he had (and maybe sometimes still has) some anxiety about his son dating Zendaya.
Dominic's worries didn't have anything to do with Zendaya personally—he would have worried about Tom dating anyone famous because of the increased scrutiny and pressure that tends to follow when two famous people start dating.
“I do fret that their combined stardom will amplify their spotlight and the commensurate demands on them,” he wrote in the post (per E! Online, before revealing that Zendaya has proven his worries unnecessary and that she and Tom “continually confound me by handling everything with aplomb.”
Dominic also gave some of the credit for Tom's successful relationship on the other important woman in his life, his mom, Nikki Holland, who Dominic says has set a great example as the leader of the Holland family (he described his own role in the family dynamic as providing "wisdom"—quotes included).
“Even though show-business is a messy place for relationships and particularly so for famous couples as they crash and burn in public and are too numerous to mention, with us an example, with Nikki helming this family and my ‘wisdom’ on tap and a study in getting things mostly wrong and yet somehow right at the same time,” he wrote.
As for what that all adds up to, Dominic made sure it was clear: He knows Tom and Zendaya's marriage is going to be a happy one.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
“I am completely confident they will make a successful union," he added.
Same, honestly (although Dominic admittedly knows them a *little* better).
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Travis Kelce’s Ex, Kayla Nicole, Teared Up While Describing Being Compared to Taylor Swift by Strangers Online
"It makes me question, just like my overall value as a as a person, as a partner," she said of being compared to Swift.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Meghan Markle Is Pushing the Premiere of Her Netflix Series Due to the Los Angeles Wildfires
Meghan requested that Netflix delay the release "as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
What Prince William’s Birthday Tribute to Kate Middleton Reveals About How Her Cancer Diagnosis Has Affected Their Relationship
A royal expert unpacked the meaning behind the "'heartfelt" post.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Reportedly “On the Same Page” About Having Kids
"He wants to have a family and have kids relatively young."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Tom Holland's Dad Revealed Details About How He Proposed to Zendaya
"Tom had everything planned out…"
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Cemented Their Love Story With Matching Tattoos Before Engagement
The tattoo artist dished on the "lovely" couple and their discreet ink.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Zendaya Is Engaged to Tom Holland, and She Had the Sweetest Reaction to Engagement Ring Questions at the 2025 Golden Globes
Sources have since dished on the "intimate and romantic" proposal.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Tom Holland Opened Up About the "Eye-Opening Moment" That Made Him Commit to Sobriety
"My problem was that I would have one drink and be fine, and then I would just go too far," the actor said of his past alcohol use.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Tom Holland Revealed the Big Relationship Step He and Zendaya Plan to Take Next Christmas
The only reason it didn't happen this year, he says, is "since we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organizing things."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Tom Holland Calls Dating Zendaya "The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me"
And now we weep collectively.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zendaya Says Working With Tom Holland Is "Second Nature"
Ughhh, these two!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published