Tom Holland’s Dad Used to Worry His Son Dating Another Actor Would Be "Messy," But Zendaya Proved Him Wrong

After four years of dating (and rumors of romantic links between them dating back close to a decade), Tom Holland and Zendaya are officially engaged. Although pretty much every source close to the Spider-Man co-stars has said that Holland fell fast and hard for Zendaya, his family apparently took a little longer to win over—or, at least, his dad did anyway.

In a Patreon post published on Jan. 10, Dominic Holland confirmed the happy news and shared a few details about the couple's engagement. Even though it was clear how happy he is for his son and future daughter-in-law now, he admitted in the post that he had (and maybe sometimes still has) some anxiety about his son dating Zendaya.

Dominic's worries didn't have anything to do with Zendaya personally—he would have worried about Tom dating anyone famous because of the increased scrutiny and pressure that tends to follow when two famous people start dating.

“I do fret that their combined stardom will amplify their spotlight and the commensurate demands on them,” he wrote in the post (per E! Online, before revealing that Zendaya has proven his worries unnecessary and that she and Tom “continually confound me by handling everything with aplomb.”

Dominic also gave some of the credit for Tom's successful relationship on the other important woman in his life, his mom, Nikki Holland, who Dominic says has set a great example as the leader of the Holland family (he described his own role in the family dynamic as providing "wisdom"—quotes included).

“Even though show-business is a messy place for relationships and particularly so for famous couples as they crash and burn in public and are too numerous to mention, with us an example, with Nikki helming this family and my ‘wisdom’ on tap and a study in getting things mostly wrong and yet somehow right at the same time,” he wrote.

As for what that all adds up to, Dominic made sure it was clear: He knows Tom and Zendaya's marriage is going to be a happy one.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I am completely confident they will make a successful union," he added.

Same, honestly (although Dominic admittedly knows them a *little* better).