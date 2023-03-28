FAQs

Does Zales have free shipping on their orders? Free shipping is available on all orders from Zales with no minimum spend. Your order will be delivered by UPS. Your delivery date should be calculated at checkout and can take 6 additional business days for personalized products. You can choose to have Express Shipping on most orders for an extra cost. However, this is not available for Hawaii, Alaska, or PO boxes.

Does Zales offer any student discount? Sadly, Zales does not offer any student discounts at this time. As a student, you can save on your order still by shopping the seasonal sales or the latest promo codes on our page. If you’re trying to keep to a budget, then checking Marie Claire for a discount will give you some of the best savings.

Can I use more than one coupon at Zales? Zales does not allow more than one coupon to be used on each order. We recommend checking which coupon code has the best saving for your specific order. Also, Zales does not normally allow coupons to be used with sale items. Whilst this can be annoying, it’s worth remembering that sale discounts are usually very strong.

Does Zales have promo codes during holidays? Yes, Zales does offer promo codes during the holiday season. They also have some of their seasonal sales during these times. It’s worth checking the terms and conditions of your promo code as some coupons might not be accepted with holiday promotions or sales.

Does Zales offer any sign-up discounts? Yes, there are sign-up discounts at Zales. When you sign up for the newsletter, Zales should send you a special coupon code for your order. You can also sign up for text notifications and Zales will send you $50 off your first $300 purchase.

Hints and tips

Join the Newsletter - Zales knows that buying jewelry can be expensive which is why they do everything to help customers. If you sign up for their newsletter, you’ll be able to get a special welcome discount.

Simply sign up with your email address at the footer of their website. Once you’ve signed up, you should be sent your Zales welcome discount. You can always check this page for the latest promo codes too.

Sign Up for Texts - We’d recommend signing up for text alerts from Zales if you’re hoping to save on your order. Zales offers $50 off your first $300 order when you sign up with your mobile phone number.

All you need to do is go to the Zales website and click the purple ‘Get 50% Off’ button in the left-hand corner. You’ll be asked to give your birthday month and mobile number when you sign up. Zales will then send your $50 off promo code to your phone. You can always text STOP to opt-out at any time too.

Save on Shipping - When you shop for fine jewelry online, it can be annoying to face shipping charges you wouldn’t get in-store. Fortunately, Zales offers free shipping and free returns on all orders. This means you can relax knowing you’re only paying for your jewelry, not any extra costs.

It’s worth knowing that you can also Ship-to-Store for free at Zales. Simply choose your product and see if it’s available to pick up from your nearest Zales store. This can be a convenient option as some products can be ready for collection the very same day.

Jewellery Sale Savings - When shopping for exceptional jewelry, you can save more by shopping the Zales seasonal sales. We’d recommend shopping at top sales times such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Previous sales have also included up to 50% off with their Valentine’s sale.

You can find the best quality jewelry pieces too simply at a lower cost. We’ve seen discounts before such as gold promise rings with 30% off or diamond earrings with 30-40% off. If you want to know about the latest sales, make sure to sign up for their newsletter or texts.

Shop Clearance Sales - Buying stunning jewelry online does not have to cost a fortune. Whilst seasonal sales are some of the best times to shop, you can also find a saving with Clearance sales. Zales Clearance sales are available throughout the year and have previously included savings on gold heart necklaces, silver Disney rings, and brands such as Vera Wang.

You can find the Clearance section by going to the homepage and selecting the Clearance banner. You can also choose the relevant promo code on this page to go to Clearance. Sometimes, you might also be able to get an extra 10% off Clearance items when you go to the checkout page.

Smart Gifting - Whether it's a loved one’s birthday or wedding day, you can choose a gift from Zales for less when you shop smart. A great idea is to go to the Gift Ideas page or banner and sort your results by ‘Gifts Under $100’. You’ll be able to shop the same priceless jewelry, simply at a more affordable price.

You can choose from products such as gemstone earrings, silver bracelets, and diamond earrings. With a gift from Zales, you can get free delivery and a complimentary gift box with each order too.

How to use your Zales promo code