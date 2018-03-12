Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Celebrates London's Commonwealth Day with the Entire Royal Family

Hats! So many hats.

Getty Images

In one of their final events before they tie the knot this May, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating Commonwealth Day in London with William, Kate, and none other than the Head of the Commonwealth herself—Queen Elizabeth II.

Though the Queen, 91, and Meghan, 36, are reported to have spent "lots of time together" over the course of Meghan and Harry's engagement, they were last spotted in public during Christmas at Sandringham alongside Harry, William, and Kate. Now we get to see the entire royal family together looking all kinds of lovely. (Plus, you can shop Meghan's entire look here.)

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The royal family attended a church service in honor of Commonwealth Day followed by a *very special* ceremony featuring former One Direction singer Liam Payne. So yes, all of your favorite royals are together with a former boyband member in the mix. (Indeed, what dreams are made of.) After the ceremony, Meghan and the royal trio will head into the square behind the Abbey to meet school children before they attend the Commonwealth Day reception.

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

During her engagement interview, Meghan emphasized that she wanted to learn more about the Commonwealth—the global network of 53 countries within the British empire—so we'd say this is a pretty good start. You can watch a live stream of the Commonwealth Day festivities here.

