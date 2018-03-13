The First Trailer for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Is Here and It's Magical

Stop everything you're doing right now, because the first teaser trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is here—and you're going to want to sit down for it.

In the teaser, we see young Albus Dumbledore (yes, young), enlisting Newt Scamander to help him fight Gellert Grindelwald, the dark wizard gathering followers to help him with his anti-muggle (or, as the Americans say it, no-maj) agenda. In addition to getting our first glimpse of young (...dare I say...attractive) Dumbledore (Jude Law) and a rather worse-for-the-wear Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), there's Leda Lestrange and a return to Hogwarts.



Watch the full teaser trailer above (on repeat) while waiting for Fantastic Beats: The Crimes of Grindelwald to come to theaters on November 16.