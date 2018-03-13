Today's Top Stories
1
Fred Guttenberg on the Loss of His Daughter Jaime
2
Betsy DeVos Falls On Her Face On National TV Again
3
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Confirm 'On the Run II' Tour
4
See Meghan and the Queen on Commonwealth Day
5
Hubert de Givenchy Has Died at 91

The First Trailer for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Is Here and It's Magical

See young Dumbledore for the first time.

Stop everything you're doing right now, because the first teaser trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is here—and you're going to want to sit down for it.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In the teaser, we see young Albus Dumbledore (yes, young), enlisting Newt Scamander to help him fight Gellert Grindelwald, the dark wizard gathering followers to help him with his anti-muggle (or, as the Americans say it, no-maj) agenda. In addition to getting our first glimpse of young (...dare I say...attractive) Dumbledore (Jude Law) and a rather worse-for-the-wear Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), there's Leda Lestrange and a return to Hogwarts.

Watch the full teaser trailer above (on repeat) while waiting for Fantastic Beats: The Crimes of Grindelwald to come to theaters on November 16.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
'The Crown' Paid Claire Foy Less Than Matt Smith
What It's Like to Die Online
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
'Rise'—a Political Show Posing as a Family Drama
Tiffany Haddish Wants To Host 2019 Oscars
Betsy DeVos Falls On Her Face On National TV Again
See Meghan and the Queen on Commonwealth Day
Snapchat and Instagram Removed Its Giphy GIFs
iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Looks
'Westworld' Gave Fans a Peek at Shogun World
Sterling K. Brown’s Best 'SNL' Sketches