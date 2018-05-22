Chrissy Teigen Luna
Today's Top Stories
1
Chrissy Teigen on the Struggles After Giving Birth
2
Meghan Attends Her First Event as a Duchess
3
No, You Cannot Unclog or Erase Your Pores
4
Prince George's Only Allowed to Wear Shorts
5
Harry and Meghan's Engagement vs. Wedding Portrait

How Meghan Markle's Duchess Style Compares to Kate Middleton's

Today, the Duchess of Sussex made her first official royal appearance—her look was quite different from that of her sister-in-law's back in 2011.

Getty / Shutterstock

Meghan Markle is officially part of the royal family. For her first post-wedding event, the Duchess of Sussex attended a garden party in honor of Prince Charles's 70th birthday with Prince Harry, Camilla, and the Prince of Wales himself. (Prince Charles' birthday isn't until November, but it's his "milestone birthday," so the royal family will have multiple celebrations leading up to the day.)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan, likely knowing the entire world is watching her every move and analyzing her every outfit, wore a rose-colored dress from Goat, a matching Philip Treacy hat, and beige pumps. She accessorized with Vanessa Tugendhaft rose-shaped earrings and a Wilbur & Gussie pale pink clutch. The feminine look was very on-theme for the garden party and didn't distract anyone from the big event (even with a sheer neckline and sleeves).

Getty Images

Shutterstock
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan's look was quite different than that of Kate Middleton when she made her first appearance as an official royal back in 2011. Seven years ago, Kate attended the Investec Derby Festival and wore a cream-colored Reiss dress that hit above her knees. A surprising move, considering royals almost always go for longer dress lengths.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Still, the Duchess of Cambridge kept it modest by covering up with a Joseph tweed jacket, while Meghan opted for sheer details on her own dress.

Kate also went with a petite fascinator; Meghan's headpiece features a rather wide brim.

After making headlines, earlier in the year, for not wearing tights, Meghan wore a noticeable, neutral-colored pair for her first royal outing. Kate, however, appears to have ditched that rule. (Though, she could very well have been wearing these barely-there John Lewis stockings.)

The two duchesses have their own signature styles, and we're so thrilled to have them both as inspiration.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle Garden Party 2018 hat Meghan Markle Wears a Sheer Dress to a Flower Show
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Attends Her First Event as a Duchess
Prince George's Only Allowed to Wear Shorts
Royal Wedding prince harry meghan markle cressida bonas chelsea davy Why Prince Harry Invited Exes to the Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Music
Princess Charlotte Was the Cutest Bridesmaid
Your Official Guide to the Royal Family's Tiaras
The Cutest Royal Wedding Moments
Meghan Markle's Insane Hair Evolution Since 2006