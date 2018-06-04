Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry Made a Huge Announcement During His Honeymoon

It's very close to his heart.

Getty Images
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on their honeymoon, but Prince Harry took a brief pause from his and Meghan's R&R time to make an important announcement about an event close to his heart: the Invictus Games. (FYI, Harry and Meghan made one of their first debuts as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.)

"I am delighted to announce that The Hague is taking up the challenge of hosting the 5th ," Harry announced in a tweet from the Kensington Palace account. "The city will soon become the motivation for hundreds of servicemen and women using the Games to inspire their recovery from physical and mental injuries."

"The Netherlands has supported the from the very beginning, and I know that everyone there will fully get behind and support the soldiers and veterans who have served their countries so bravely," he continued. "We have already seen in London, Orlando, and Toronto just how exciting hosting the can be, and I know this will be an incredible experience for everyone in The Hague as they embrace the Invictus spirit in 2020."

It was originally speculated that Harry and Meghan would be spending time in Africa after their wedding, but TMZ recently reported that the royal couple decided to head to Canada for their honeymoon. They'll likely be back in time for the Queen's birthday celebration, Trooping the Colour, which takes place on Saturday, June 9.

Now get back to your honeymoon, Harry.

More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
