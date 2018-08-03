white young goat
The 'Lizzie' Trailer Shows Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart in a New Retelling

Stewart plays Lizzie Borden's maid.

image
image
Getty Images

Following its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January, Chloë Sevigny's Lizzie will be heading to the big screen on September 14. And for those who can't fathom waiting another month, you can officially get a sneak peek with the film's first trailer, which dropped today.

Lizzie tells the infamous story of Lizzie Borden—a Massachusetts woman who was the prime suspect in the axe murder of her father and stepmother in 1892. Sevigny stars as Lizzie and Kristen Stewart as Bridget Sullivan, an Irish maid who lives with the Borden family (and forms a secret relationship with Lizzie). The cast also includes Fiona Shaw (Lizzie's stepmother), Jamey Sheridan (her father), and Kim Dickens (her sister).

"So much has been said [about Borden]. But I think that we just really wanted to focus on how she went about finding [her freedom] and how important that was to her and what that meant to her," Sevigny, who served as executive producer, told the Huffington Post. Craig William Macneill (The Boy) directed.

Check out the trailer in full, below.

