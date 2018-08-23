image
Today's Top Stories
1
Famous Women Tell Their Immigration Stories
image
2
Join MarieClaire.com's New Monthly Book Club
'Crazy Rich Asians' Philadelphia Screening
3
A 'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel Is in the Works
image
4
Shop the 12 Best Maxi Dresses for Fall
image
5
The Reason Princess Eugenie Can't Wear a Tiara

Ava Duvernay's Short Film 'August 28' Is Coming Next Week to a Screen Near You

The 'Selma' director's next project is nearly here.

image
image
Getty ImagesRoy Rochlin

Can’t get enough of Ava Duvernay? Neither can I. Even though Queen Sugar’s third season came to a close on Wednesday evening, never fear. There's another Ava Duvernay project headed to our television as soon as next week, and it's perfect for history buffs and Duvernay mega-fans.

August 28, the director's short film, was previously only available for viewing as a cinematic installation at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington D.C. Now, it will make its television debut on OWN on...you guessed it, August 28.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

August 28: A Day in the Life of a People focuses on six different events in Black and African-American history that all occurred on the same day in various years. These events include the abolition of slavery in the U.K on August 28, 1833; the lynching of Emmett Till on August 28, 1955; the first radio airplay of The Marvelettes' "Please Mr. Postman" from Motown Records on August 28, 1961; Martin Luther King Jr's "I Have A Dream" speech on August 28, 1963; the tragic landfall of Hurricane Katrina on August 28, 2005; and Barack Obama's acceptance of the Democratic nomination for President on August 28, 2008.

The Selma director's 22-minute film boasts an all-star cast, as well: Don Cheadle, Regina King, Andre Holland, Angela Bassett, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lupita Nyong’o, David Oyelowo, and Michael Ealy.

Ava Duvernay, forever giving the people what they want.

Related Story
image
Ava Duvernay Is Our Hollywood Hero
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
image 12 Incredible New Documentaries From 2018
image Karena Evans Is the Storyteller We Need Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
'Crazy Rich Asians' Philadelphia Screening A 'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel Is in the Works
image Author Jo Piazza Wants You to Run for Office
image Join MarieClaire.com's New Monthly Book Club
image Whitney Port Confirms She's in 'The Hills' Reboot
image
24 Gifts for Your Ride-or-Die Work Wives
Goat Jon Stewart Adopted Some Runaway Goats
image It's Official: 'The Hills' Is Getting a Reboot
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Ariana Grande Helped Nicki Minaj Onto VMA Stage