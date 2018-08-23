Can’t get enough of Ava Duvernay? Neither can I. Even though Queen Sugar’s third season came to a close on Wednesday evening, never fear. There's another Ava Duvernay project headed to our television as soon as next week, and it's perfect for history buffs and Duvernay mega-fans.

August 28, the director's short film, was previously only available for viewing as a cinematic installation at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington D.C. Now, it will make its television debut on OWN on...you guessed it, August 28.

August 28: A Day in the Life of a People focuses on six different events in Black and African-American history that all occurred on the same day in various years. These events include the abolition of slavery in the U.K on August 28, 1833; the lynching of Emmett Till on August 28, 1955; the first radio airplay of The Marvelettes' "Please Mr. Postman" from Motown Records on August 28, 1961; Martin Luther King Jr's "I Have A Dream" speech on August 28, 1963; the tragic landfall of Hurricane Katrina on August 28, 2005; and Barack Obama's acceptance of the Democratic nomination for President on August 28, 2008.

The Selma director's 22-minute film boasts an all-star cast, as well: Don Cheadle, Regina King, Andre Holland, Angela Bassett, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lupita Nyong’o, David Oyelowo, and Michael Ealy.

Ava Duvernay, forever giving the people what they want.