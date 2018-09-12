1
The New 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Poster Gets Even Darker

Can October get here already?

image
1
NetflixDiyah Pera/Netflix

We’ve been so starved for any information on the much-anticipated Netflix show The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina that every tiny glimpse feels huge. Because of course one of the buzziest shows of this fall is also the slowest to reveal any details. (Maybe they're trying to keep the mystery alive?) But on Wednesday, we were gifted a brand new poster for the series, which shows how truly dark and a little twisted the show—which, you’ll recall, is extended from but (not yet) a crossover of the Riverdale universe—plans to be.

The latest look into the witchy world of Sabrina—which was posted on Netflix’s official Instagram—shows Kiernan Shipke as the titular witch as she’s about to blow out the candles on her 16th birthday cake, all the while donning some seriously creepy Baphomet horns.

Do you not know about Baphomet, the Sabbatic goat and iconography of the dark arts? Seriously? Jeez, it’s like you guys don’t even worship Satan or something. Anyway, Sabrina is clearly familiar judging by this lewk.

View this post on Instagram

My Super(natural) Sweet 16. @sabrinanetflix

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) on

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina hits Netflix on October 26, and if you can’t wait until then to get into the spell-casting spirit, might I recommend reading this piece from Aimée Lutkin on why fictional witches have gotten really dark lately? Or if that’s still not enough, I found some cute demonic horns you could buy on Etsy.

In the meantime, we’ll keep you posted when more Sabrina news occults—I mean, occurs.

