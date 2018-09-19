Not that anyone’s counting, but it’s just 36 days until The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fulfills your spooky Halloween soul when it arrives on October 25. Last week, Netflix made it clear with the dark and haunting official poster that any memory of Melissa Joan Hart's light-hearted antics should be firmly left behind, and now the show has revealed the biggest glimpse yet at what we can expect from the new and improved teenage witch.



Delivering the latest glimpse into the world of dark magic, Netflix has dropped a whole selection of stills taken directly from upcoming episodes of the thriller series, including a great look at characters like Aunt Hilda, Aunt Zelda and Harvey Kinkle 2.0. Amongst them is the first glimpse of actress Michelle Gomez who plays Sabrina’s evil teacher, Mary Wardell. She’s otherwise known as Madame Satan, which maybe gives you a better impression of her teaching practices.

Madame Satan is apparently a servant of the Dark Lord (no, not Voldemort, the other Dark Lord), who’s possessed Sabrina’s favorite teacher in order to ensure she’s lead down the Path of Night.

Next up (and very excitingly), is the first glimpse of Sabrina’s iconic aunts, Hilda and Zelda. Zelda, described as a devout follower of the Church of Night, determined for her niece to follow in her family’s footsteps, is played by Lord of the Rings’ Miranda Otto. Check out that cigarette holder, this retro shades, the immaculate pin curls. It’s a look.

And of course, where there’s an Aunt Zelda, there’s an Aunt Hilda. Played by Lucy Davis (who you might recognize from the British version of The Office), Hilda is definitely a little kinder than Aunt Zelda, but still just as evil.

Then there’s your first 90's love, Harvey Kinkle—this time brought to life by Ross Lynch. In the 2018 remake, he’s the son of a coal miner who is totally oblivious to Sabrina’s secret magic heritage. I mean, no-one compares to 1998 Nate Richert, but whatever.

Check out the rest of the photos for an insight into characters set to appear in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, who you may not be quite so familiar with. The Weird Sisters, for example (Adeline Rudolph, Tati Gabrielle, and Abigail Cowen)—three young witches in training, who clearly look to Wednesday Adams for aesthetic inspo:

Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle), the High Priest of the Church of Night:

Nicholas (Gavin Leatherwood), a warlock who is destined to represent the bad boy corner in a Sabrina/Harvey love triangle:

Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), Sabrina’s cousin at the Spellman Mortuary home:

Two new characters, Rosalind (Jaz Sinclair) and Susie (Lachlan Watson), two of Sabrina’s best friends:

Someone pass the pumpkins, the popcorn, and the humored animatronic black cat ASAP. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina arrives on Netflix on October 25.