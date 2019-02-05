On Tuesday, a whopping 230 emojis were approved by the Unicode Consortium a month in advance of their release, which is a long-winded way of saying that more than two hundred new emojis are coming to your phone this year. These new 2019 emojis include an prosthetic limbs, an otter, a super creepy droplet of blood, white and brown heart emojis, and—drama!—a "pinching hand emoji," which everyone knows is the universal sign for "it's this big," courtesy of Miss Congeniality and also everyone who has ever had to use that hand signal to represent...something.

Just imagine the Tinder conversations. (Actually, don't. I don't want to consider what you'll accidentally solicit with that one.)

The new emojis are heavy on inclusivity (it's about time!), with new emojis for service dogs, wheelchairs and scooters, hearing aids, emoji-people walking with canes, prosthetic arms and legs, more options for interracial and same-sex and non-binary couples. Less joyfully, there's a weirdly dirty-looking pair of briefs in the mix, a large knife, a drop of blood, and a clove of garlic, which I'm pretty sure nobody asked for.

It's unclear exactly when in 2019 you can expect these emojis, but from March onwards, Apple and Google et al will be deciding when to add these to its iOS 2019 lineup. (It's a common myth that Apple controls emoji—in fact, the Unicode Consortium does, and just farms out these final lists to Apple and other developers after confirmation).

Also! There's a sloth! I've waiting so long for my new emojis friends, the Otter and the Sloth!!!! And there's also a flamingo, if you're into that!



But let's start with what we'll call the Miss Congeniality emoji, which is sure to make many an appearance in group chats everywhere:

This represents exactly what you think it does. (Probably.) Unicode Consortium

Hee hee. This is going to be the eggplant emoji of 2019, isn't it.

Here's my new friend the otter!

Unicode Consortium

A yawning face. (Was there not a yawning face before this? How is this a new thing?)

Unicode Consortium

An oyster! Which I did not initially recognize as an oyster, but sure!

Unicode Consortium

A SLOTH A SLOTH IT'S A SLOTH.

Unicode Consortium

And a...flamingo!

Unicode Consortium

A guide dog! A long-needed guide dog, I might add, both from an inclusivity standpoint and from the standpoint that the emoji options need more dog content.

Unicode Consortium

Here's what some of the newbies are going to look like on your phone, depending on what operating device (iOS for short) you use:

Unicode Consortium

That blood droplet doesn't get any less creepy the more you look at it, huh.

And here are literally all of them!

Unicode Consortium

Unicode Consortium

Unicode Consortium

And in regard to that weird drop of blood, I will leave you with this image of an orangutan scratching its head in confusion.

Unicode Consortium

Same, orangutan. Same.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE