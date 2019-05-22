Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season is in full swing already (there's already been the "L" word! People, there have only been two episodes), and I am already loving every minute of it. We already have our possible frontrunner, and our love-to-hate bachelor—although the competition is so fierce this season in that particular category. But is the show taking the week off for Memorial Day? Or will we get some of that sweet, sweet Bachelorette fix on schedule?

In a word, yes, we will still get the third episode on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. It'll air from 8-10 p.m. EST, and judging by the promo, the drama will continue in fine form. The show's timing often depends on what happens that season: For example, for Colton Underwood's Bachelor season, it was a bit shorter than anticipated because of that now-infamous fence hop that pre-dated Colton quitting the show and going after Cassie. There was no final rose ceremony or even all the overnights, which I'm sure must have left the producers scrambling. There haven't been any indications thus far that Hannah's season has any big changes to schedule, and it finished filming on track in early May.

And just in case you wanted some details on what you're about to witness on next week's episode, I have the trailer for you right here:

Cam, what did you do?? I'm intrigued to see if Hannah fires him like Scott on night 1.

Also, juuuuust in case you wanted to treat yourself to some spoilers, I'll leave this here. But honestly, part of the fun is just letting the experience wash over you, so no judgment either way.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE