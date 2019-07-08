In an Entertainment Tonight exclusive, Meryl Streep explained why the moment everyone was waiting for never came.

That's right: The ice cream-pelting scene, where Reese Witherspoon throws an entire cone at Meryl's character, got cut, but will be available as an extra.

Spoiler alert for season two of Big Little Lies episode 5. We had the scream. Then it was the slap. But apparently both of those pale in comparison to the show's rumored "ice cream" scene, which was supposed to be the most iconic Big Little Lies season 2 moment of them all. But yesterday's episode came and went, and the big moment was nowhere to be found. Fans were, unsurprisingly, totally irritated, but Meryl Streep gave fans the scoop (terrible pun totally intended, sorry) about what happened.

First, here's what I'm talking about in case the words "ice cream throw" means nothing to you. Allll the way back in August 2018, photos were snapped of Reese Witherspoon (who plays Madeline) hurling—hurling—a cone of ice cream at the back of Meryl Streep's head. Fans were delighted to see the two acting titans face off against each other. But then, in May, Meryl (who plays Mary Louise) broke all of our hearts, telling Entertainment Tonight, "[Reese] just told me it's not in the show!" But, she added, "It's [going to be] in the DVD extras." Phew. So, we can all see the frozen dairy fight, just not yet. Maybe the producers felt like they had enough big moments already? And that Madeline and Mary Louise mattered less than the Celeste vs. Mary Louise custody battle?

Here are the original pics of Reese and Meryl:

All I care about are these photos of Reese Witherspoon throwing ice cream at Meryl Streep.



If these were the only photos to ever exist, that would be okay. pic.twitter.com/68pZP0Isxf — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 1, 2018

And fans were not happy, to say the least, when they realized.

MADELINE DIDN'T THROW HER ICE CREAM AT MARY LOUISE! THIS IMAGE IS THE BIGGEST LITTLE LIE OF THEM ALL! #BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/CP1vWK2Rel — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 8, 2019

Did they really cut the scene of Madeline throwing the ice cream at Mary Louise??#BigLittleLies#BLL2 pic.twitter.com/4Fm2x22sc0 — Suzie (@starkllia) July 8, 2019

I have been waiting for over a year to watch Reese Witherspoon throw an ice cream at Meryl Streep and for what #BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/PxrOaZ6H9w — gemini on adderall (@fatherjohnmtski) July 8, 2019

WE WERE PROMISED FLYING ICE CREAM #BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/RxUJqpilHP — Stanphen Standheim (@standheim) July 8, 2019

It's gonna be ok...eventually.

