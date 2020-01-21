Exciting news for Chelsea Clinton fans: Marie Claire has learned the author, activist, and global health advocate will publish another book as part of her She Persisted series—She Persisted in Sports: American Olympians Who Changed the Game—out May 19, 2020.

The third installment of the picture book series, written by Clinton and illustrated by Alexandra Boiger, includes inspiring stories about athletes including Mia Hamm, Simone Biles, Kristi Yamaguchi, and Serena Williams. Clinton recently highlighted Williams in her 2019 tome, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, which she co-wrote with her mother, Hillary Clinton.

"I was lucky enough to cheer for the Williams sisters in person during the 2000 Olympics and at multiple Grand Slam matches in the years since," she reflects in the text. "I’m always inspired by their focus on the court and their support for each other there and everywhere else."

Clinton's New York Times best-selling She Persisted series has sold thousands of copies since the first book's release in 2017. She Persisted highlights 13 American women who shaped our country, while the second book, She Persisted Around the World, chronicles 13 history-making women across the globe. When discussing groundbreakers like Marie Curie and Malala Yousafzai, Clinton told Marie Claire in 2018 how proud she is of the Parkland students' persistence when they created the #NeverAgain movement after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the same year. Now, She Persisted in Sports will present to children—and adults!—the incredible stories of people who are breaking records...and quite literally changing the game.

"I have been overwhelmed by the response to the She Persisted series which celebrates strong women who have persevered, against the odds, to make a difference for themselves and our world," Clinton stated in a press release. "And my hope is that this book will similarly inspire and empower young readers—girls and boys alike—to dream big and know that with imagination and persistence, they too can change a sport, community, country, and our world for the better."

Pre-order a copy of She Persisted in Sports here.

