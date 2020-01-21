26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Cocktails
Today's Top Stories
1
How the World Reacted to Brad & Jen's SAG Reunion
image
2
All Eyes on Elle Fanning
image
3
These Makeup Trends Will Dominate the Year
image
4
The Sexiest Dresses at the 2020 SAG Awards
image
5
Read Harry's Emotional Speech About Stepping Down

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Chelsea Clinton Will Publish 'She Persisted in Sports' From Bestselling Series

Her picture books are inspiring for kids—and adults!

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Design By Morgan McMullen

Exciting news for Chelsea Clinton fans: Marie Claire has learned the author, activist, and global health advocate will publish another book as part of her She Persisted series—She Persisted in Sports: American Olympians Who Changed the Game—out May 19, 2020.

The third installment of the picture book series, written by Clinton and illustrated by Alexandra Boiger, includes inspiring stories about athletes including Mia Hamm, Simone Biles, Kristi Yamaguchi, and Serena Williams. Clinton recently highlighted Williams in her 2019 tome, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, which she co-wrote with her mother, Hillary Clinton.

"I was lucky enough to cheer for the Williams sisters in person during the 2000 Olympics and at multiple Grand Slam matches in the years since," she reflects in the text. "I’m always inspired by their focus on the court and their support for each other there and everywhere else."

$17.99
PRE-ORDER

Clinton's New York Times best-selling She Persisted series has sold thousands of copies since the first book's release in 2017. She Persisted highlights 13 American women who shaped our country, while the second book, She Persisted Around the World, chronicles 13 history-making women across the globe. When discussing groundbreakers like Marie Curie and Malala Yousafzai, Clinton told Marie Claire in 2018 how proud she is of the Parkland students' persistence when they created the #NeverAgain movement after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the same year. Now, She Persisted in Sports will present to children—and adults!the incredible stories of people who are breaking records...and quite literally changing the game.

Related Story
image
Pre-Order These Amazing Books Coming Out in 2020

"I have been overwhelmed by the response to the She Persisted series which celebrates strong women who have persevered, against the odds, to make a difference for themselves and our world," Clinton stated in a press release. "And my hope is that this book will similarly inspire and empower young readers—girls and boys alike—to dream big and know that with imagination and persistence, they too can change a sport, community, country, and our world for the better."

Pre-order a copy of She Persisted in Sports here.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Chelsea Clinton on the Persistence of the MSD Kids
image
Chelsea Clinton on the Horror of Elephant Trophies
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Books Out There
image Pre-Order These Amazing Books Coming Out in 2020
image Read These Books for Inspiration in 2020
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Books by Women for Your 2020 Reading List
image 'Camgirl' Examines Sex in the Digital Age
image The Timely Return of Nancy Drew
image The Best New Books to Curl Up With This Winter
best upcoming books 2019 Best New Books to Cozy Up With Come Autumn
image Add These Feminist Books to Your Reading List
image The YA Books That We, Adults, Can't Wait to Read
image The Best Books of 2018, According to Our Editors