Amid the dramatic, strange, mostly terrible Bachelor season that proved to the world that Peter Weber could not make a decision to save his life, a tiny bit of good (?) news amidst all the craziness: Weber confirmed that he and Kelley Flanagan, who made it to the top five on his season before being sent home, are officially together now. If that makes you scratch your head a little, I can break it down. (Deep inhale.) Weber officially selected Hannah Ann Sluss and the two got engaged, per the first part of the show finale. THEN he pulled an Arie and swiftly broke up with her, in favor of...runner-up Madison Prewett. The two came out and committed to making it work, despite not being totally clear about where their relationship stood. They were swiftly critiqued by fans and Weber's mom Barb, who got a lot of air time basically begging her son to dump Prewett. Flanagan was in the audience during this whole exchange, but wasn't brought onstage.

AND THEN. Photos surfaced a couple weeks later of Flanagan and Weber hanging out and being flirty. After that, the photos and video came fast and furious, basically confirming that the two were getting serious. What's intriguing, and you'll see below, is that the early timelines of their getting together seem to coincide with Weber's conversations with Prewett and his breakup with Sluss. Check out the below and see what you make of everything, because I for one am confused.

May 3, 2020

It's official, guys: Weber confirms the very obvious at this point, which is that he and Flanagan are dating. Flanagan responds with a heart, so you know it's on.

May 2, 2020

After a bunch of quarantine Tiktoks, Weber and Flanagan troll their haters by singing "Nobody Wanna See Us Together": "Nobody wanna see us together but it don't matter no, cause I got you." Okay!

Oh and Weber's mom Barb baaaasically confirms the two are dating with a love collage:

Oops. Do we think that Weber sanctioned that??

April 11, 2020

Weber, Flanagan, and Bachelorette alum Dustin Kendrick dance like no one's watching.

April 5, 2020

What's this now? Oh it's just Weber, Flanagan, and Kendrick quarantining together and recreating the Full House intro together—the first verified proof Weber and Flanagan are "spending time" together. You know, just friends, right? Right??

April 1, 2020

In a since-deleted video, we see Weber and friends making the most out of quarantine (much like Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron). And, wait, who's there at the end??

March 25, 2020

Weber and Flanagan are photographed (pics here) on the Chicago boardwalk being super flirty—he even picks her up and carries her at one point. Fans respond with a collective, Wait, what??

March 23, 2020

Prewett claims that this is the day Weber reached out telling her he missed her. Then he texted again a couple days later explaining the whole Flanagan fling. She also says she and Flanagan were close during filming, but aren't anymore (ouch).

March 12, 2020

Just after the finale, Flanagan attempts to clear the air and says she's not with Weber. This was in the in-between phase while we were waiting to hear if Weber and Prewett would make things work.

March 11, 2020

During the finale of The Bachelor, Flanagan's randomly in the audience, and Chris Harrison says it's super important that she's there. And then nothing happens (aside from the massive trainwreck of Barb/Madison/Peter, that is).

ICYMI: Weber ended the season engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss then breaks it off, then reunites with Prewett, then the whole thing kind of fizzles out as the two basically get lectured by Barb. They break up officially a couple days later.

However. Someone sitting by Barb's friends apparently overheard this little gem:

"They, unaware that my coworker was eavesdropping, were also talking in hushed tones about how Barb had told them that Peter and Kelley had gone on several dates together and were talking a lot in the time between his engagement breaking off with HA and him appearing on ATFR with Madison."

So there appears to be both smoke AND fire with some of these conflicting timelines.

March 2, 2020

Flanagan is noticeably absent from The Bachelor Women Tell All episode (despite only making it to the final five women), continuing chronic speculation that Weber is secretly with Flanagan and we're in for a whopper of a surprise ending.

February 2, 2020

After filming has wrapped but before the finale airs, there are unverified rumors that Flanagan and Weber are hanging out at the Super Bowl. Fans point to this Kylie Jenner video in which we can see Weber at one point and hear him reference Flanagan in another:

(Btw, this is some epic sleuthing, and I am impressed.)

According to Reality Steve, Weber broke up with Sluss the week of the Super Bowl, but it appears he was also potentially planning a reunion with Prewett while all this was happening:

Madison currently filming something with production at Town Creek Park in Auburn, Alabama. pic.twitter.com/2MaZQSAjQi — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 11, 2020

And Prewett even hung out with Weber's BFF in mid-February. So the timing is...a bit sketchy, I won't lie.

September-November, 2019

The Bachelor films. Flanagan says throughout that she's not particularly a fan of the show drama. At 0ne point she calls Weber out for "rewarding drama" and, to fans who hate the overwhelming pettiness that is most of this season, this serves as a nice relief from the crazy.

August 2019

Before the season even began filming, Flanagan met Weber at a wedding they were both attending, and apparently thought it was "destiny." This was enough for Flanagan to come on the show in the first place.

We'll keep the post updated when we learn more.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE