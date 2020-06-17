In the wake of the history-making news that Matt James is our first Black Bachelor, fans are already wild with excitement over his upcoming 2021 season, especially considering the trash fire that was the last Bachelor season. Best friend to Tyler Cameron, part of the "Quarantine Crew" with Hannah Brown, and former contestant on Clare Crawley's Bachelorette season, James has already been talking about what he's hoping for in his season. Even though as of this writing the filming is several months away, it looks like producers are already working on casting and I imagine there'll be a lot of attention paid to this particular season. Hopefully that means good things for getting spoilers (you know I love them so much). We'll keep this post updated with information as we get it, but what do we know so far?

Matt James has already spoken about the decision.

James (in what the infamous salmon jacket belonging to his friend Tyler Cameron!) said he was disappointed that he wouldn't be on Crawley's season but that he was excited to be the first Black Bachelor. "It's an honor," he said, "I'm just going to lean into myself...hopefully...people see that diverse love stories are beautiful." He also talked about what he was looking for: selfless, honest, compassionate—and that he was hoping for diversity in his own season's casting.

He's still on track to start airing in the fall.

Now, this is alllll subject to change, depending on Crawley's Bachelorette season and the COVID-19 pandemic, so take it with a grain of salt. But Chris Harrison said that he and production are aiming for James to start filming his season in the fall (the show usually goes from mid-September to sometime in November) and then air in early 2021.

The Bachelor casting process has already started.

Back in April, Harrison confirmed to ET, "I do want to emphasize we are casting [men for] the next Bachelorette, that is Clare, and [women for] the next Bachelor, we don't know who that is yet...If you want to nominate someone, go to ABC.com/casting and nominate someone for The Bachelor and Bachelorette. We are still looking."

It's also clear to everyone involved that diverse casting is important—and that it's something the show has struggled with in the past. "Everyone agrees we can be doing better and we will work to do that," ABC executive Robert Mills told Variety. "I do think there have been some strides made—small and maybe not enough, but there has been a commitment and that will continue."

There's so much more to come, so stay tuned.

