Emma Corrin Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from The Crown Season 4

From Princess Diana's wedding dress fitting to an impressive wig collection.

By Amy Mackelden

Anyone who has seen Season 4 of The Crown will be aware that Emma Corrin is pretty much perfect as Princess Diana. And in a hilarious Instagram post, Corrin shared a plethora of photos and videos from behind-the-scenes of the royal show.

From previously unseen glimpses of Princess Diana's wedding dress fitting to hilarious snaps of Josh O'Connor to an impressive selection of wigs, Corrin's private photo collection is a must-see for any fans of The Crown.

She captioned the post, "SEASON 4 BTS MIXTAPE 💫 volume up pls especially for no2....can they handle it?!?!!! @joshographee @pollyannabennett."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In an interview with BAZAAR.com, Corrin recently opened up about re-creating the marital breakdown between Princess Diana and Prince Charles. "I think people forget that his marriage with Diana might have not been good," she explained. "I think there were mistakes made on both sides, but Charles loved one woman, basically, his whole life, which is better than most men, to be honest."

Corrin continued, "So, yeah, I mean, he was unfaithful, but it was literally with the same woman [Camilla] throughout his entire life. You've got to give him something. And I think that they were both put in a very difficult position. And I don't think either side was innocent. I think Diana also had a part to play, but I think they were both going through a lot."

While Corrin portrayed Princess Diana in Season 4 of The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki is taking over the role in Season 5.

From: Harper's BAZAAR US

