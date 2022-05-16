Movies are always there when we need an escape from reality, but different films are perfect for different moods. Want to cry? You'll want a sad movie that breaks your heart and puts it back together again. Want to laugh? You're in the right place. For your viewing pleasure, we rounded up the best comedies that you can stream on Hulu right now. And when you're finished bingeing all that Hulu has to offer, check out our favorite new comedy movies of 2022.
Booksmart
Few films truly nail that oh-so-elusive irreverent yet tender balance, but Booksmart does it with a heaping side of refreshing honesty, too. On the eve of their high school graduation, overachievers Amy and Molly (Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein) vow to make up for lost time with one night of chaotic debauchery. Cheeky and cool, Booksmart is the antidote to the classic high school male romp, with not a cliché to be found.
Deadpool
Some action hero movies are serious and severe, but Deadpool is anything but: Dripping with ribald humor and sharp sarcasm (courtesy of the anti-hero himself, played by a perfectly cast Ryan Reynolds), Deadpool is a universal crowd pleaser.
Parasite
The black comedy was the most celebrated film of 2019, and for good reason. Commenting on classicism, economic disparity, greed, and family hierarchy, the award-winning film expertly toed the line of absurd and deliberate, entertaining and contemplative. The film follows an impoverished family that schemes their way into the lives of a wealthy one, and feels like a crowd comedy and art film at the same time.
Ingrid Goes West
If you have a proclivity for dark humor, stream Ingrid Goes West. Aubrey Plaza leads as a mentally unstable woman who heads to Los Angeles in order to befriend her Instagram role model. A not-so-subtle social commentary on the dangers of social media culture, it's a delicious, off-kilter ride.
Palm Springs
In this Hulu original, two reluctant wedding guests (played by Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti) find themselves trapped in an endless time loop, forcing them to relive the same day over and over again. Think Groundhog Day, but add a mysterious sci-fi twist and a charismatic (and chemistry-high) comedic duo.
I, Tonya
Margot Robbie plays an eccentric and extremely competitive figure skater who plans an attack on her on-ice rival. Sounds like how-did-they-think-of-this dark humor, until you remember this disturbing tale happened in real life.
Crush
This sweet queer rom-com follows a high school girl, aspiring artist Paige (Rowan Blanchard), who has a longtime crush on classmate Gabby (Isabella Ferreira). When Paige gets framed for the actions of a Banksy-like vandal, she teams up with Gabby's tomboy twin sister AJ (Auli’I Cravalho) to find the real culprit.
Little Miss Sunshine
This hilarious Oscar winner is a textbook irreverent comedy, about a family determined to get their youngest daughter to a beauty pageant's finals on the other side of the country.
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
A decade after writing the script for Bridesmaids together, Kristen Wigg and Annie Mumolo teamed up to pen and star in this laugh-out-loud romp about two best friends from Nebraska who go on their first trip ever, to a resort town in Florida.
Just My Luck
This rom-com is the ultimate throwback, with Lindsay Lohan at her prime playing the luckiest girl in the world (literally), who switches fortunes with a luckless guy. As our heroine tries to get her luck back, she just happens to fall for a young Chris Pine (as we all would).
Easy A
Emma Stone stars in this high school comedy about a girl who uses the rumors surrounding her to her advantage. After a lie about losing her virginity makes its way around the school, clean-cut Olive Pendergass leans into her noteriety, risking her friendships in the process.
Vacation Friends
John Cena flexes his comedic muscles in this flick, starring opposite Lil Rel Howery, Search Party's Meredith Hagner, and Insecure's Yvonne Orji. A straight-laced couple and a pair of party animals become fast friends while on vacation in Mexico, but things get very awkward when they try to stay friends in the real world.
Another Round
In this Danish black comedy, a group of middle-aged friends try out a psychiartic theory that the human body has an alcohol deficiency, and being a low-level of drunk at all times will make them better versions of themselves. If that premise isn't interesting enough, this flick also has Mads Mikkelsen in one of the best dance sequences put to film.
Happiest Season
This holiday rom-com brings a new twist on the bringing-someone-home trope. On the way to spend Christmas with her girlfriend Harper's (Mackenzie Davis) family, Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that she'll have to pretend they aren't dating in front of Harper's huge family.
The Princess Bride
This classic fairytale comedy is one of the most beloved and most quoted 80s films, following the epic love story of Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) and Westley (Cary Elwes).
Big Time Adolescence
Saturday Night Live star (and Kardashian boyfriend) Pete Davidson stars as the older slacker friend of sraight-laced teen Monroe (Griffin Gluck) in this coming-of-age film.
The Other Guys
Will Ferrell and Mark Walhberg play desk-bound detectives living in the shadow of hotshots Samuel L. Jackson and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in this Adam McKay comedy. When the misfits get involved in a huge case, they have to try and solve it without getting killed or bringing down their whole department with them.
Megan DiTrolio is the editor of features and special projects at Marie Claire, where she oversees all career coverage and writes and edits stories on women’s issues, politics, cultural trends, and more. In addition to editing feature stories, she programs Marie Claire’s annual Power Trip conference and Marie Claire’s Getting Down To Business Instagram Live franchise.
-
The Spring 2022 Handbag Trends to Get Excited About
The humble bucket bag is back.
By Sara Holzman
-
The Hottest New Beauty Trend Is Ice Cold
These ingenious cryotherapy-inspired finds are worth bearing the chill.
By Rachel Jacoby Zoldan
-
'Bridgerton' Season 3: Everything We Know
The show is moving up a fan-favorite's love story, deviating from the order of the books.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
The 50 Best 2000s Movies
Juicy Couture tracksuit recommended, but not required.
By Bianca Rodriguez
-
90 Movies You Have to Watch at Least Once in Your Life
The essentials. (Netflix password not included.)
By Bianca Rodriguez
-
The 79 Best '90s Movies That Are Modern Classics
Truly the golden age of cinema.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
The 50 Best Feel-Good Movies to Curl Up With
PJs, a glass of wine, and these films.
By Katherine J Igoe
-
The 51 Best Musical Movies to Get You Singing
All the dance numbers! All the show tunes!
By Amanda Mitchell
-
The 52 Best Comedy TV Shows Ever
The shows that will make you laugh until your face hurts.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
The 40 Best Psychological Thrillers of All Time
Not stressed enough already? Then watch these movies.
By Zoe Guy
-
The 14 Best Drama Movies of 2022 (So Far)
From acclaimed indie films to music biopics.
By Quinci LeGardye