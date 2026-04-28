Mermaids are real in summer 2026, if only as part of the fashion world. Beyond the mermaid waves beauty trend, shell-sequined dresses ended the Chanel Cruise 2026 fashion show on an Aquamarine-adjacent note. The same week, Bella Hadid gave the runway trend a street style—or should I say, sea style—makeover in a semi-sheer Chloé slip dress.

Hadid and her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, went on a tropical vacation together, and gave Instagram followers a sneak peek of the FOMO-inducing getaway. Cuttrell shared close-ups of her star client on an extravagant yacht, though the off-the-shoulder Chloé maxi would've looked right at home under the sea.

Ruffled lace trim atop the easy-breezy bodice danced beautifully in the wind. From there, the lingerie-adjacent dress turned transparent, revealing Hadid's matching thong beneath the ivory-tinted chiffon. If her early-summer style is anything like previous years', this dress will kickstart Hadid's next nearly-naked series in the coming months.

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Bella Hadid channeled a mermaid in a semi-sheer Chloé slip dress. (Image credit: @mimicuttrell)

The top's lace trim returned asymmetrically along the underwear-revealing skirt's hemline. A barefoot Hadid twirled around her boat like any mermaid finding her human legs.

She kept her accessories minimalist, too, beginning with matching wooden bangles around each forearm. Then, she popped on yellow-gold hoop earrings, mismatched rings, and a few spritzes of her favorite 'Ôrebella fragrance of the moment. (Hadid's beachside IG post spotlighted her beauty brand's new body and hair perfume mist in the "Golden Brulee" scent.)

Appreciate the lace-trimmed maxi dress in all its mermaidian glory. (Image credit: @mimicuttrell)

Chloé's romantic, boho-chic silhouettes give the Chemena Kamali-led label the power to bring out any style muse's inner mermaid. In March 2025, Doechii attended the Fall 2025 fashion show in a ruffled maxi dress that debuted minutes after her arrival. The earthy gown already felt worthy of Ariel's approval, but shells on her earrings, bracelets, necklace, and metallic gold minaudière proved the mermaid homage was intentional. Much like Hadid, the Grammy winner went barefoot beneath the maxi's sand-colored train.

Doechii looked every bit a mermaid at the Chloé Fall 2025 show last March. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mermaid dresses with Chloé tags also splashed around at Coachella, film festivals, and more star-studded events last year. Now, siren-inspired styles could become a full-blown summer 2026 staple with help from Chloé and Chanel. Get a head start on the trend (and manifest warmer, mermaid-friendly forecasts) by shopping the curated edit below.

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Shop the Mermaid Dress Trend Inspired by Bella Hadid

TOPICS Bella Hadid