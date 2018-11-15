In the age of blockbuster superhero franchises and CGI villains, you could kind of make the argument that just about every movie is an animated movie these days, but for the purposes of this list, we'll use the more traditional definition. Not so traditional as to rule out computer animation, of course (there basically wouldn't be a list if we did that).

Animated movies, with their fantastical plots and all-star voice talent, hold a special place in our hearts, even as we "grow up" and get "too old" for them. There's something about seeing an animal or an inanimate object start talking and dancing that's just weirdly delightful, no matter your age. So we are not ashamed to highly recommend all the following films—the best of 2018 so far. (We still have a little bit of a wait to see if highly-anticipated animated movies like Ralph Breaks the Internet and the new Grinch flick make the cut).