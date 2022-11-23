The 'Love Actually' Cast Is Reuniting And To Me, This News Is Perfect

The cast of Love Actually is getting back together and all I want for Christmas is to watch their reunion (although I wouldn't say no to chocolate, if anyone's taking notes).
An amazing group of the original cast is reuniting for an ABC News hourlong special, titled The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually, 20 Years Later: A Diane Sawyer Special, which will air on Nov. 29.
ABC's 20/20 Twitter account shared the joyous news alongside a teaser for the special, which features the following actors: Hugh Grant (the Prime Minister), Emma Thompson (Karen), Laura Linney (Sarah), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Olivia Olson (Joanna), as well as director Richard Curtis. In the special, there will also be a message from Martine McCutcheon (Natalie), according to People.
Other stars such as Keira Knightley (Juliet) and Colin Firth (Jamie) are skipping the reunion.
In the teaser, host Diane Sawyer asks all interviews to complete the sentence, "love actually is..." to which Grant says, "dead." TBH, as a celebrity reporter, I don't always disagree.
Thompson also remembers Grant asking her, "is that the most psychotic thing we've ever been in?" and Grant reveals that he came up with the idea of the assistant catching him doing his iconic dance number.
In a press release, ABC announced the special "will look at how the film became a beloved Christmas tradition and a global sensation, with new insight into behind-the-scenes secrets and iconic scenes."
They added, "The special will also examine how the COVID-19 pandemic refocused the ways we love and connect and the omnipresent acts of kindness inside our families and communities."
Bottom line: it sounds like it's going to be freaking amazing, and also like I will be in floods of tears. What else is new?
Now, more than ever, we all need some love…actually."The Laughter & Secrets of 'Love Actually,' 20 Years Later: A @DianeSawyer Special" premieres Tuesday, Nov. 29th at 8/7c on @ABC. Stream later on @Hulu. https://t.co/ZGewRPfd2o pic.twitter.com/aDUYk4gAJRNovember 22, 2022
