The Best On-Screen Style Transformations Ever

These characters got a new look—and some character development to match!

Katherine J. Igoe
By
published
in News

The on-screen style transformation has been with us for a long time—from classic Old Hollywood movies in which a character, often a woman, undergoes a major evolution to the teen movie or rom-com "makeover montage" trope. While the "makeover" may call to mind high school girls taking off their glasses for the first time or a heroine dressing up her wardrobe for the first time, it's also evolved as a plot device for different character progressions. Style transformations in movies see characters changing their looks to become more of themselves, tap into newfound confidence, or, in some cases, lose themselves. The best ones, though, all drive the plot forward and serve a purpose. Below, find the best on-screen style transformations ever.

'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

Steve Carell is a great guy to makeover, as it turns out. What's lovely about this movie is that his character goes from being a shy, introverted virgin to a slightly more functional version of himself: He still looks essentially the same, in other words, but his clothes are presentable enough that he starts looking like a sweet, date-able human.

'Batman Returns' (1992)

There's no way you could make Michelle Pfeiffer frumpy, but sure: Selina Kyle, bashful secretary, survives a murder attempt and becomes the vengeful Catwoman. Her costume is, of course, incredibly cool, but she also experiences a slinky wardrobe upgrade in her regular life, too.

'Blast From the Past' (1999)

This strange premise led to a fun male makeover: A young man (Brenda Fraser) grew up in a bomb shelter because his family thought nuclear war was happening. Then he leaves the bunker, looking like he stepped out of the early '60s, and walks straight into some '90s collared shirts. Fun!

'Don't Tell Her It's Me (a.k.a The Boyfriend School)' (1990)

This is an extremely '90s movie premise that has about a 0 percent chance of being made today: A guy who's hoping to win over a woman he likes, upon the advice of his romance novelist sister, pretends to be New Zealand biker "Lobo Marunga." Although, Steve Guttenberg does a great job in a mullet, leather jacket, and terrible accent.

'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

This is one of those classic movie makeovers that feels a bit dated. Shy, black-wearing bangs-having "loser" Allison (Ally Sheedy) is transformed by fellow detention-mate Claire (Molly Ringwald) via a headband, some makeup, and a pink top—which immediately gets her noticed by the school's star athlete (Emilio Estevez). The sweet dynamic between the two girls as they bond is what makes this moment stand out.

'Can't Buy Me Love' (1987)

Not even a classic '80s movie could convince us Patrick Dempsey is a "dweeb!" But the premise is still fun: A high school nerd pays the popular cheerleader (Amanda Peterson) to be his girlfriend for a month, so he has to have a makeover to match. This is a rom-com, obviously, but Dempsey's character learns he liked himself better pre-makeover.

'Cinderella' (2015)

In the original makeover montage, Cinderella is a literal rags-to-riches transformation from scullery maid to literal princess. The 2015 Lily James movie adds some important developments; the style transition isn't quite so dramatic, and Cinderella gets more character development than a change of clothes.

'A Cinderella Story' (2004)

For a group of people who were teens when this movie came out, A Cinderella Story is a precious and deeply personal film. It's a modernization of the classic fairy tale; orphaned Sam (Hilary Duff) goes from an overworked diner employee to a masked prom queen in a gorgeous dress who gets to dance with the star football player (Chad Michael Murray). A dream!

'Clueless' (1995)

What's unique about the Clueless makeover is that it tremendously backfires: Cher (Alicia Silverstone) takes the "clueless" Tai (Brittany Murphy) under her wing and gives a preppy fashion makeover. Immediately, Tai and Cher start competing for the same guy, and Tai reverts to her typical, very cute style by the end.

'Crazy, Stupid, Love' (2011)

Steve Carell is the perfect person to portray this kind of trajectory (as evidenced by his multiple appearances on this list). In the beloved rom-com Crazy, Stupid, Love, the comedy icon works as both the hapless, cheated-on husband and the angry, stylish playboy who wants to get back together with his wife.

'Cruella' (2021)

Cruella is an origin story about the memorable villain from 101 Dalmations—and an incredible fashion movie about the designer's transformation. It's very fun to watch Emma Stone as orphaned, aspiring fashionist Estella Miller who develops the Cruella De Vil persona and embraces her extravagant side.

'Desperately Seeking Susan' (1985)

If you're unfamiliar with the premise, Desperately Seeking Susan is a bit of a screwball comedy as it follows a bored housewife (Rosanna Arquette) becoming obsessed with a bohemian woman (Madonna) and semi-switching places after some memory loss. But her Madonna-esque fashion upgrade is a real treat.

'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

This probably goes in the pantheon of best movie style transformations: Young, aspiring journalist Andy (Anne Hathaway) shows that she understands magazine culture by dressing the part (and raiding the Runway fashion closet). To the movie's credit, the character has to go through a lot before changing her look to be smug and chic.

'Easy A' (2010)

This style transformation is deeply satirical in a fun way: Olive (Emma Stone) pretends to be promiscuous to help out her friends, fully leaning in on her new persona (including embroidering her own "scarlet letter" on her clothes). It's all for show but she looks outstanding.

'Grease' (1978)

While this movie has been critiqued for the message that you need to change to win over your partner, it could also be argued that it's just a fun dress-up sight gag. "Goodie-goodie" Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) dresses up like a greaser girl, and her love Danny (John Travolta) puts on a letterman jacket—and then they realize they're perfect for each other as-is and ride off into the sunset together.

'The House Bunny' (2008)

This "inverse" makeover is fun: A former Playboy bunny (Anna Faris) becomes a house mother for a failing sorority. While the housemates undergo more traditional makeovers, Faris' character becomes more serious, with slightly more academic outfits (that are still very pink and cute, to be clear).

'The Hunger Games' (2012)

The most interesting aspect of the Hunger Games makeover for Katniss (played by Jennifer Lawrence) is that it feels deeply antithetical to who she is. You can put on a glamorous gown and give her an updo, but pretty soon she'll return to having arrows strapped to her back.

'Isn't It Romantic' (2019)

This film plays with all the cliches of a rom-com by making Natalie (Rebel Wilson) wake up from a concussion in an alternate universe where all the movie tropes are true. Her transformation is less about getting her crush to like her, and more about embracing her worth. Also, she gets to wear cute clothes.

'Jawbreaker' (1999)

Jawbreaker is an underrated movie with much to say about the perils of popularity. We see that with Fern (Judy Greer), who goes from outcast to popular girl overnight—then immediately becomes drunk with power and her new identity. (Her look is super cute, though!)

'Last Holiday' (2006)

You might have missed this '00s movie: It's about a woman (Queen Latifah) who's told she only has a few weeks to live and decides to go big with the time she has left. Queen Latifah is wildly charming as a saleswoman who is transformed as she lives out her heart's desires. Fancy event wear: check!

'Legally Blonde' (2001)

Legally Blonde is so fun in part because it contains a makeover that's the inverse of what you expect: Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) goes from bikini-clad sorority girl to "serious" Harvard student. To be clear, she still deeply loves pink, she just favors collared shirts now.

'Maid in Manhattan' (2002)

This movie's premise is admittedly a stretch, about a hotel maid (Jennifer Lopez) who puts on a fancy coat in one of the rooms, then a hot politician played by Ralph Fiennes sees her, assumes she's a guest, and immediately falls in love with her. But it's fun to watch J. Lo go from starched workwear to couture gowns.

'Mean Girls' (2004)

Cady (Lindsay Lohan) begins to like her status as "cool girl" a bit too much. Her full embrace of popular '00s-era clothes and a new hairdo represents less of her development as a character and more of a warning not to put too much stock into your outward appearance. Smart!

'Miss Congeniality' (2000)

We love to see a "makeover done against a person's will," especially this one: Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock), a cantankerous FBI agent, hates just about every single second of her transformation into a beauty pageant queen, and complains about it the whole movie.

'Mulan' (1998)

Our queen! If you were a queer kid in the '90s, there's something special about Mulan's journey, going from her traditional bride-to-be role to donning male attire to infiltrate the army in her father's place. For anyone who felt uncomfortable in their own skin, she was (and still is) an icon.

(Image credit: Alamy)

'My Fair Lady' (1964)

(Image credit: Alamy)

'The Parent Trap' (1998)

(Image credit: Alamy)

'Pretty Woman' (1990)

(Image credit: Alamy)

'The Princess Diaries' (2001)

(Image credit: Alamy)

'She's All That' (1999)

(Image credit: Alamy)

'Working Girl' (1988)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Katherine J. Igoe
Contributing Editor

Katherine’s a contributing syndications editor at Marie Claire who covers fashion, culture, and lifestyle. In her role, she writes stories that are syndicated by MSN and other outlets. She’s been a full-time freelancer for over a decade and has had roles with Cosmopolitan (where she covered lifestyle, culture, and fashion SEO content) and Bustle (where she was their movies and culture writer). She has bylines in New York TimesParentsInStyle, Refinery29, and elsewhere. Her work has also been syndicated by ELLEHarper’s BazaarSeventeenGood Housekeeping, and Women’s Health, among others. In addition to her stories reaching millions of readers, content she's written and edited has qualified for a Bell Ringer Award and received a Communicator Award. 

Katherine has a BA in English and art history from the University of Notre Dame and an MA in art business from the Sotheby's Institute of Art (with a focus on marketing/communications). She covers a wide breadth of topics: she's written about how to find the very best petite jeanshow sustainable travel has found its footing on Instagram, and what it's like to be a professional advice-giver in the modern world. Her personal essays have run the gamut from learning to dress as a queer woman to navigating food allergies as a mom. She also has deep knowledge of SEO/EATT, affiliate revenue, commerce, and social media; she regularly edits the work of other writers. She speaks at writing-related events and podcasts about freelancing and journalism, mentors students and other new writers, and consults on coursework. Currently, Katherine lives in Boston with her husband and two kids, and you can follow her on Instagram. If you're wondering about her last name, it’s “I go to dinner,” not “Her huge ego,” but she responds to both.

