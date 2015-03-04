If Wes Anderson Directed 'X-Men,' It Would Look EXACTLY Like This Genius Video
"I think he's the art teacher."
Because everyone wants to live in a world that's symmetrical and whimsical, save for some emotional discomfort and the occasional cartoon violence, filmmaker Patrick Willems has given the Wes Anderson treatment to the world of X-Men. (Which is, if you take away the laser vision and retractable claws and stuff, actually a heartwarming tale about a band of misfit students.)
There is harpsichord music, normcore costumes, and a bunch of running in straight lines, so you know he did a proper job of it. Watch Willems' interpretation of Anderson's (imagined) interpretation of Marvel Comics' original story right here.
