The Perfect Netflix Movie for Every Valentine's Day Scenario

Shutterstock / Netflix / Disney
Every year, February comes around, and the panic to find a Valentine sets in. But why freak out? There's no need to be partnered up on Valentine's Day when you can be curled up at home with a bottle(s) of wine and watch Netflix with your best friends. Since the streaming giant has an endless assortment of films to choose from, we've sorted through them all for you so you can pick the right Valentine's Day movie (no, not Valentine's Day, the movie) for whatever mood you're in this season.
'One Day'
What it's about: University friends (Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess) on the same day every year: July 15.
Best line: "Whatever happens tomorrow, we had today."
Watch if: You want to remember how miraculous every moment feels when you meet someone that excites you.
'Silver Linings Playbook'
What it's about: Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence dance their way to love. They're both totally nuts, but that's just what makes them right for each other.
Best line: "The only way you can beat my crazy was by doing something crazy yourself. Thank you. I love you. I knew it the minute I met you. I'm sorry it took so long for me to catch up. I just got stuck."
Watch if: You've had a rough time and you want to know that no matter how damaged and broken you feel, there's someone out there for you.
'Mamma Mia!'
What it's about: Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) secretly invites three men from her mother's past to her wedding in hopes one of them may be her real father in this ABBA-themed musical comedy.
Best line: "Somebody up there has got it in for me. I bet it's my mother."
Watch if: You love your friends, but you also love getting emotional support from your mom.
'The Incredible Jessica James'
What it's about: An aspiring playwright (Jessica Williams) in New York City on the rebound from a recent break-up finds herself in a friendship with a guy who's also recovering from his past relationships.
Best line: "Just because you catch a unicorn in the wild doesn't mean you get to tap it whenever you want, buddy."
Watch if: You're freshly out of a relationship and you're wondering what the post-coupledom world looks like.
'To All The Boys I've Loved Before'
What it's about: Five of Lara Jean's secret love letters somehow get mailed to her crushes, and this shy high schooler's life is thrown into chaos.
Best line: "You can be mad at someone and still miss them."
Watch if: You try to write how you feel down on a piece of paper and struggle to find the words.
'P.S. I Love You'
What it's about: On her 30th birthday, a widow discovers her late husband sent her a series of letters designed to alleviate the pain of grief and help her move forward.
Best line: "So now, all alone or not, you gotta walk ahead. Thing to remember is if we're all alone, then we're all together in that too."
Watch if: You want an idea of the best way forward after a massive loss. Also, you don't mind sobbing.
'Sleeping With Other People'
What it's about: 12 years after their first one night stand, a man (Jason Sudekis) and a woman (Alison Brie) meet up again and decide not to sleep together. Or so they try.
Best line: "First of all, you are not the Mark Zuckerberg of vaginas."
Watch if: You've got commitment issues and want to feel okay about them.
'Definitely, Maybe'
What it's about: Maya turns her birds and the bees conversation into a tale of how her divorcing parents met and her father's romantic past with three different women.
Best line: "I don't know and I don't know how to know, you know?"
Watch if: You're worried about having a cute relationship origin story, instead of telling your kids, "Oh, we met on Tinder."
'Larry Crowne'
What it's about: Tom Hanks stars as a down-on-his-luck fifty-something unemployed divorcé. He re-enrolls in college and finds romance with a professor.
Best line: "Larry, you're a great student. I'm not an easy A."
Watch if: You're hopeful that there's a new lease on life in your future.
'Duck Butter'
What it's about: Tired of the dishonesty they've dealt with in past relationships, two women decide to spend 24 hours together, uninterrupted, to perform an experiment on intimacy and romance, and things don't go quite as planned.
Best line: "I didn't write this song... but neither did Elvis."
Watch if: You're interested in exploring new and uncharted aspects of sex and love.
'Atonement'
What it's about: Based on the best-selling 2002 novel, a young girl accuses a young man of a crime after discovering a lustful letter and witnessing an intimate encounter between him and her sister.
Best line: "The story can resume. I will return. Find you, love you, marry you and live without shame."
Watch if: You love the idea of fighting for what's right.
'The Spectacular Now'
What it's about: In their last year of high school, a charismatic and popular party animal unexpectedly sparks an unlikely romance with a smart and focused young woman.
Best line: "I like to think there's more to a person than just one thing."
Watch if: You're nostalgic for when life's biggest problem was where you were going to college.
'Nappily Ever After'
What it's about: Tired of waiting for her boyfriend to propose, a perfectionist ad exec breaks up with him and embarks on a new life journey, beginning with a dramatic hair makeover.
Best line: "Be myself? Who would that be, the anal, compulsive, 'Miss Perfect' cut, or the not-fun, never spontaneous weave?"
Watch if: You're looking to change everything about yourself, but just need a kick in the butt to get started.
'Blue is the Warmest Colour'
What it's about: A 15-year-old French teenager (Adèle Exarchopoulos) goes out in search of boys to fall for, but instead finds herself entangled with an older blue-haired art student (Léa Seydoux) and forms a deep connection.
Best line: "I miss you. I miss not touching each other. Not seeing each other, not breathing in each other. I want you. All the time. No one else."
Watch if: You still have hope you'll meet the love of your life at a bar.
'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'
What it's about: A woman has an experimental medical procedure to remove all memories of her ex-boyfriend, and he decides to do the same with her.
Best line: "Constantly talking isn't necessarily communicating."
Watch if: You've ever wondered what it would be like to forget your ex.
'Sixteen Candles'
What it's about: Samantha's sixteenth birthday has been the worst day of her life: Her entire family forgot about it and a total dork won't leave her alone, but the day might be on the up and up once Jake Ryan looks her way.
Best line: "That's why they call them crushes. If they were easy, they'd call 'em something else."
Watch if: You've ever hoped and prayed your crush would see you.
'Carol'
What it's about: Two women—one married and wealthy, the other a single department store clerk—begin a torrid and forbidden affair in the 1950s that will both enthrall you and break your heart.
Best line: "My angel. Flung out of space."
Watch if: You've ever wanted to take a risk, no matter the consequences.
'The Lobster'
What it's about: In a dystopian future, single people are prey, and are forced to find mates within 45 days or risk being transformed into the animal of their choice and banished to the wilderness.
Best line: "It's no coincidence that the targets are shaped like single people and not couples."
Watch if: You're giving up hope on your love life—this movie will make you think there's someone out there for everyone.
'Beauty and The Beast'
What it's about: A young prince is under a curse that has him imprisoned as a beast and can be freed only by true love. Then, he meets Belle, the only human girl to ever visit the now-enchanted castle.
Best line: "I want adventure in the great wide somewhere, I want it more than I can tell."
Watch if: You want a tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme.
'Set It Up'
What it's about: While trying to get a break from their overworked and underpaid jobs, two exhausted assistants team up to get their workaholic bosses off of their backs by setting them up with each other.
Best line: "Guys think that they like girls who like sports. What they actually like is a girl in a very tight sports jersey, serving them wings and getting the terminology wrong. Guys like girls who like guys who like sports."
Watch if: You wonder if your job is getting in the way of your love life.