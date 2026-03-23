In 2023, Jury Duty became a word-of-mouth comedy sensation with a mind-bending premise. The series, now under Prime Video, followed an unsuspecting man named Ronald Gladden as he served as a juror, not knowing that the entire trial was fictional and everyone involved were paid actors. Gladden's kind and earnest reactions to the bizarre shenanigans made Jury Duty a surprise hit; now, three years later, the Emmy-nominated show's back for another installment.

In the second season, titled Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, the show follows its non-actor "hero," Anthony Norman, as he starts a temp job at the fictional family-run hot-sauce business, Rockin' Grandma's. He's "hired" to help facilitate the annual company retreat to participate in a documentary about small businesses. In addition to the retreat devolving into chaos, the workers also have to grapple with the company's future when a private-equity firm comes into the picture.

To bring the Truman Show-esque production to life, Jury Duty season 2 recruited a cast of veteran improv actors and rising comedy stars, who may be familiar to viewers more pop-culturally-savvy than the unsuspecting Anthony. Below, read on for everything to know about the cast of Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat.

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Anthony Norman as himself

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Department: Temporary worker, retreat assistant

Anthony Norman is the oblivious normie at the center of season 2's workplace production. Originally from Nashville, Tennessee, the 25-year-old (at the time of filming) introduces himself in the season 2 premiere as a dedicated worker who's "always giving it 100 percent" at his temp jobs.

In an interview with the LA Times, producer Todd Schulman recalled how Norman stood out among 10,000 applicants for "what they believed was a documentary project about a small business." Schulman said of Norman, "You could just tell there was a warmth to him and a real comfort in his own shoes. He knew who he was, and he wasn’t going to be rattled or thrown off his game in any way by the stuff we were going to put him through."

Instagram: @anthony_norman

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Alex Bonifer as Dougie Jr.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Department: The Boss’s Son

Character Bio: "A well-meaning but directionless stoner suddenly entrusted with the future of his father’s company."

Alex Bonifer, 37, is a California-born actor and comedian who played football for the University of San Diego before pursuing an entertainment career. In addition to being a Main Company member of the famed improv and sketch comedy troupe The Groundlings, he has also appeared in the TV shows Superstore, No Good Deed, and Kevin Can F**k Himself.

Instagram: @alexbonifer

Blair Beeken as Marjorie

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Department: Oak Canyon Ranch Activities Manager

Character Bio: A former Corporate Hospitality Exec at the most luxurious—and demanding—resorts on the western seaboard that burned out of that world. Oak Canyon Ranch is her chance to readjust that work-life balance.

Blair Beeken is a comedy actress who hails from Chicago and is best known for playing junior trader Karen in Black Monday and Deborah in Mr. Throwback. She also has appeared in small roles on numerous TV shows, including Superstore, Dead to Me, PEN15, Hacks, and Pluribus.

Instagram: @blair.beeken

Emily Pendergast as Amy

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Department: Customer Relations

Character Bio: A diehard Swiftie that just had a pretty big birthday, so she’s thinking about doing something.

Emily Pendergast, 39, is an Ohio-born actress, writer, and dog lover. Veep fans may recognize her as Beth, Jonah Ryan's wife/ex-step-sister/actually half-sister. Pendergast is also a Main Company member of The Groundlings, and she has appeared in shows including Love, Miracle Workers, White House Plumbers, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Common Side Effects, and Leanne.

Instagram: @ependergast

Erica Hernandez as Kate

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Department: Sales & Marketing

Character Bio: Type-A, smart, good at her job, and will tell you all three of those things upon meeting her. Not to be confused with “extremely uptight.”

Erica Hernandez is an actress, comedian, and alum of the improv school Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB). In addition to her role as Maria Ruíz in the short-lived CBS series True Lies, she has appeared in small roles in dozens of shows, most notably High Maintenance, The Other Two, Search Party, New Amsterdam, Murderville, Three Women, and 9-1-1. (Also, she's roommates with her co-star Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur.)

Instagram: @erica.herndz

Jerry Hack as Doug

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Department: The Boss

Character Bio: A lovable papa bear with Big Dad Energy who cares deeply about the company he’s built and the people that work for it.

Jerry Hauck, 70, is an actor, writer, and producer with over 90 IMDb credits throughout his 40-plus-year career. Some of his most notable projects include the films Moonlighting and Saving Mr. Banks, and the shows Seinfeld, The Bold and the Beautiful, ER, Six Feet Under, House, Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, True Detective, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Most recently, he played a Graceland tour guide in Paradise season 2.

Jim Woods as Jimmy

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Department: Warehouse Manager

Character Bio: A man who’s battled some serious demons and come out the other side. New Jimmy has the best intentions, even if the virtue signaling can get a little tiresome.

Jim Woods is a comedian and improv performer who has appeared in shows including How I Met Your Mother, The Office, Reno 911!, Superstore, and Tacoma FD. He's a longtime improv actor who has studied at theaters like UCB and Boom Chicago; he now co-owns the World’s Greatest Improv School in Los Angeles. Also, he was a staff writer on Tracy Morgan's series The Last O.G.

LaNisa Frederick as Jackie

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Department: Distribution/Logistics

Character Bio: Working mother of three who really, really, really could do with a break. Just for five g*ddamn minutes.

LaNisa Frederick, 45, is a Cincinnati-born stage, screen, and voice actress who's an alum of theaters like Second City Chicago, Steppenwolf, and Singapore Repertory Theatre. She's a co-creator of the Webby Award-winning Instagram sketch series Hashtag Booked, and she co-hosts the podcast Black and CULTivated. Before Jury Duty, she appeared in Mom, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and 9-1-1.

Instagram: @lanisafrederick

Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur as PJ

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Department: Receptionist

Character Bio: A bubbly and gossip-loving friend to all people—the perfect person to welcome folks into the building.

Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur is a Haitian-American actor, writer, singer, and stand-up comedian who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. They have appeared in shows like The Good Place, Space Force, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Home Economics.

Instagram: @marcsullysaintfleur

Rachel Kaly as Claire

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Department: IT/Web Designer

Character Bio: An indoor cat forced to come outside for Doug’s last retreat. Would not describe herself as a people person. Also: BONES aficionado.

Rachel Kaly, 28, is a stand-up comedian, actress, and writer who was born and raised in NYC. She's a member of Vulture's The Comedians You Should and Will Know In 2023 cohort, and she's the former co-host of the podcast Too Far with Rachel Kaly and Robby Hoffman. In the television world, she's best known as a writer on the animated shows Digman! and Universal Basic Guys.

Instagram: @rachel.kaly

Rob Lathan as Other Anthony

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Department: Assistant Sourcing Manager

Character Bio: Idiot savant, tall, also called Anthony. Works in a stationery cupboard for his own safety.

Rob Lathan is a longtime improv comedian, writer, and UCB alum. Before his television breakout on Jury Duty, he appeared in small roles on Broad City, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and Inside Amy Schumer.

Instagram: @rob.lathan

Ryan Perez as Kevin

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Department: HR Manager

Character Bio: Think of him as your cool uncle who can totally hang, and also please make sure you send your timecards to him as requested, and remember that personal emails should not be written during business hours, even though they’re totally hilarious and he definitely gets the jokes. Excellent singer.

Ryan Perez is another UCB alum who got his start as a writer on Saturday Night Live, before going on to write for Moonbeam City, The Break with Michelle Wolf, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He has also appeared onscreen on The Break With Michelle Wolf, John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA, and the movies Swiped and The Napa Boys.

Stephanie Hodge as Helen

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Department: Accounting

Character Bio: The straight-talkin’ mother hen with a wild past of her own, she’s been with the company from the beginning.

Stephanie Hodge is an actress and stand-up comedian who began her Hollywood career in the late '80s, per IMDb. She held major roles in the '90s shows Nurses, Muddling Through, and Unhappily Ever After, before going on to appear in series like Bones, Scandal, Perry Mason, Young Sheldon, and NCIS. She's also set to appear in the currently-airing third season of The Comeback.

Instagram: @stephaniehodge68

Warren Burke as Steve

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Department: Sales & Marketing

Character Bio: The other half of Team Skate (Steve & Kate)—a confident salesman who plays the calmer ying to Kate’s high-strung yang.

Warren Burke is a Chicago-born actor and comedian who's best known for playing Greg on BET+'s Bigger and Uncle Daniel on Netflix's Family Reunion. His other notable credits include Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Neighborhood.

Instagram: @warrenslburke

Wendy Braun as Elizabeth

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime)

Department: Private Equity Director, Triukas

Character Bio: The public face of private equity - charming, urbane, hears your concerns and wants nothing but the best for everyone. Especially her investors.

Wendy Braun is a prolific actress who has appeared in shows including The West Wing, Lost, BONES, General Hospital, iCarly, The Doctors, Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us, and Atypical. She's also an in-demand voice actress who's best known for portraying Gianna Parasini in the Mass Effect video-game series.

Instagram: @mswendybraun