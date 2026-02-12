Whether you're a romance fanatic or a dating show devotee, everyone loves a "she fell first, but he fell harder" story. When Single's Inferno season 5 premiered last month, it was clear that Park Hee-sun had fallen for Lim Su-been at first sight. Though Su-been initially had his eye on Mina Sue Choi, it was only a matter of time before he noticed Hee-sun's charms.

In the February 10 finale, the Korean reality show ended with Hee-sun and Su-been leaving Inferno together with plans to continue their relationship. So, several months later, have the pair become one of Single's Inferno's longest-lasting couples? Ahead of the upcoming reunion , which lands on Netflix on February 14, read on for everything to know about Hee-sun and Su-been's time on Single's Inferno season 5.

What are Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been's ages and jobs?

Though she's the youngest of the season 5 cast, Park Hee-sun has a very impressive resume. The 22-year-old is a student in the prestigious information systems department at Carnegie Mellon University. According to her LinkedIn, she recently took a leave of absence from college, during which she did a CRM internship with L'Oreal in Seoul and placed as first runner-up in the Miss Korea 2024 pageant.

Meanwhile, Lim Su-been is also a pageant alum. The 24-year-old competed in Mr. International Korea 2022 , where he placed as a finalist and won the Best Model award . Beyond being a professional model, Su-been is also a former baseball player, who ended his 10-year pitching career due to a shoulder injury.

Park Hee-sun meets Lim Su-been at the start of Inferno. (Image credit: Netflix)

What happened between Hee-sun and Su-been on 'Single's Inferno' season 5?

As soon as Su-been arrived on Inferno in the season 5 premiere, Hee-sun was interested in him. Even he noticed that she only seemed to have eyes for her, since she was eager to talk to him. However, Su-been was more interested in Choi Mina Sue at the start, and they chose each other for Paradise in episode 3.

Things began to look up for Hee-sun when she got to choose Su-been for the couples' photo shoot challenge in episode 4. The pair have good chemistry during their shoot, and Su-been starts to pay more attention to Hee-sun over the next few days. Unfortunately, the photo shoot is also the start of some toxic jealousy between Mina Sue and Su-been, which leaves Hee-sun wondering whether Su-been's actually interested.

Su-been and Hee-sun finally go to Paradise together in episode 8. Though they have to get through an awkward double date with Mina Sue and Song Seung-il, the pair also get some much-needed quality time together. However, their relationship takes another twist when they end up on Paradise dates with other people in episode 9: Su-been with Kim Min-gee, and Hee-sun with Lee Sung-hun. Though Su-been and Min-gee spend the night drunk-cuddling in bed (and Hee-sun finds out about it from Seung-il), Su-been apologizes to Hee-sun, and promises to get better at expressing his emotions. He also tells her that he wants to keep dating her after the show, and asks her to call him "oppa."

When it's time for the finale ceremony, Su-been steps up to leave with Hee-sun, telling her, "Because you were here, Inferno felt like Paradise." Hee-sun seems a bit hesitant, but despite the hosts wondering if she'll stay solo, she chooses to leave Inferno with Su-been. "I think you were the first person I ever actually pursued and showed my feelings to," she told him, before repeating that he made Inferno feel like Paradise.

Lim Su-been chats with the cast in an Inferno dorm. (Image credit: Netflix)

Are Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been still together after 'Single's Inferno' season 5?

Neither Hee-sun nor Su-been have publicly confirmed their relationship status as of the season 5 finale, but there are some big hints that they're still going strong! The pair made their Instagram accounts public ahead of the finale, and in one November post, Hee-sun appears to wear the same hoodie Su-been lent her on Inferno. Also, on the day of the finale, an acquaintance of Su-been's posted an Instagram story of the couple reacting to the finale together.

Meanwhile, the trailer for the upcoming Single's Inferno reunion includes some very cozy shots of the pair, including one where Su-been feeds Hee-sun and another where they hold hands. The pair definitely have the cutest edit among the show's couples, but we'll have to wait until February 14 to see if they're now a long-term couple.