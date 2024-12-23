We love a good romance series or police procedural as much as the next person, but what really ups the ante when it comes to amazing TV? The supernatural. Series with elements of vampires, ghosts, witches, zombies, or werewolves transport us to somewhere fantastical—and keep us bingeing for hours on end.

Thankfully for us and other fans of all things spooky and mystical, many great supernatural TV shows have been created over the decades. Believe it or not, they date back to the 1950s and '60s, and then really found their form in the '90s and beyond. So, whether you like your magic with a side of humor, or your demonic beings with a sprinkle of psychological drama, below, we've rounded up the best supernatural TV shows of all time to fuel your next binge-watch.

'The Addams Family' (1964–1966)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many of us grew up watching the '90s film The Addams Family, but long before that, the spooky gothic bunch were the heroes of a 1960s sitcom, inspired by a comic of the same name. Despite being canceled after two seasons due to low ratings, it remains a beloved series that fans of Netflix's Wednesday will likely enjoy.

'American Horror Story' (2011– )

(Image credit: Alamy)

American Horror Story is such a cultural phenomenon that it has guest-starred the likes of Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian over the years. The anthology series from Ryan Murphy ranges from terrifying to extremely campy every season, though it's rarely for the faint of heart. If you want to start from the beginning (and what's still its best-ever season), the original installment follows a family embroiled in tragedy who moves into a haunted house. Maybe don't watch it before bed?

'Angel' (1999–2004)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A successful spin-off of the much-loved Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel is the story of a vampire with a soul, played by ‘90s heartthrob David Boreanaz. To redeem himself, Angel helps the good people of L.A. with supernatural-based problems—all while navigating his personal life.

'Bewitched' (1964–1972)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Bewitched is the exhilarating story of a witch named Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery), who only reveals to her human husband (Dick York/Dick Sargent) that she is a witch after their wedding. A whole bunch of antics ensue as Samantha tries to keep her word and stay away from magic, but she fails time and time again in ever-funnier ways.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997–2003)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Supernatural TV shows don’t get much more iconic than Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Sarah Michelle Gellar plays a high school student who must learn to accept her fate, which means fighting vampires and other nasty creatures. Thankfully, she has the help of her faithful friends along the way, including some played by very recognizable actors.

'Charmed' (1998–2006)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Charmed is the wonderful story of the Halliwell sisters who discover they come from a long line of good witches. Now, they're tasked with protecting the world from a series of evil demons, while tending to their various personal dramas.

'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (2018–2020)

(Image credit: Alamy)

A much darker adaptation of the Sabrina character from the Archie comics, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follows a 16-year-old half-witch, half-mortal who has to contend with all the difficulties her nature and abilities entail. Though you won’t find any of the comedy of the '90s take on the teenaged witch here, Kiernan Shipka is brilliant as the titular Sabrina.

'Dark Shadows' (1966–1971)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love a good throwback, and Dark Shadows is certainly worth a watch for fans of retro horror. Having graced TV screens for five seasons starting in 1966, this soap opera was a fave of teenagers who reveled in the supernatural events befalling a small community in Maine, including vampires, werewolves, and zombies. Twilight before its time, if you will.

'Ghost Whisperer' (2005–2010)

(Image credit: Alamy)

It's hard not to fall for Jennifer Love-Hewitt as Melinda Gordon, the titular ghost whisperer in this drama. She can chat with spirits and help them deal with their unfinished business by acting as a messenger between them and the living. Ghost Whisperer ran for five seasons, so there's plenty for you to binge.

'Good Omens' (2019–2025)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Good Omens is based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's novel of the same name. It was Pratchett's dying wish that Gaiman make sure the TV adaptation was up to scratch—and he pulled through. As for the storyline, it's about an angel (Michael Sheen) and a demon (David Tennant) who team up to stop the world from ending, so that's pretty fun.

'Grimm' (2011–2017)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Grimm was a fan favorite for the six seasons it was on television. It's the story of a detective in Portland, Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli), who discovers he's a kind of warrior called a "Grimm," tasked with hunting evil magical creatures called Wesen.

'His Dark Materials' (2019–2022)

(Image credit: Alamy)

His Dark Materials is the TV adaptation of Philip Pullman's beloved fantasy book series—and it's a must-watch for fans of the source material. The magical show tells the story of an orphan named Lyra (Dafne Keen), who is on a quest to save her kidnapped friend from a shadowy force. The show has been repeatedly praised for its thrilling world-building.

'The Magicians' (2015–2020)

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Magicians is the enchanting story of a group of students who find out that—gasp!—magic is real, and that could be really bad news for them. It ran between 2015 and 2020, starred Stella Maeve, Hale Appleman, and Arjun Gupta, and was based on the novels by Lev Grossman.

'Medium' (2005–2011)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Patricia Arquette as Allison DuBois on Medium was pretty darn cool. She had psychic visions of the dead and used her talents to help solve murders in her local area, working with the district attorney. All while wearing Olivia Pope-esque pantsuits, of course.

'Not Dead Yet' (2023–2024)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Not Dead Yet is pretty much Ghost Whisperer meets New Girl: a wholesome comedy whose main character just so happens to see ghosts. Played by Gina Rodriguez, Nell Serrano is an unfulfilled 30-something obituary writer whose subjects come to her, ask her for help, or give her unsolicited advice, then disappear once she submits their obit.

​​'Once Upon a Time' (2011–2018)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Ella Enchanted die-hards, Once Upon a Time is your show. The concept is: Take legendary fairytale characters and transport them into the modern-day world, adding lots of shocking twists and turns. And with the writers of Lost at its helm, you'd better bet this series pulls it off.

'Russian Doll' (2019–2022)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Natasha Lyonne plays protagonist Nadia Vulvokov in this Groundhog Day-style supernatural show. At her 36th birthday party, Nadia finds herself dying on a loop and returning at the same moment each time. She tries to figure out what is happening—and there you have it: a perfectly formed supernatural show.

'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' (1996–2003)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Based on the comics of the same name, Sabrina The Teenage Witch is the most delightful '90s sitcom. It stars Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina Spellman, the aptly named teenage witch who lives in a rather eccentric household, made up of her centuries-old aunts and their ill-tempered talking black cat. Delightful, we tell you.

'Sleepy Hollow' (2013–2017)

(Image credit: Alamy)

You're probably familiar with Tim Burton's 1999 film of the same name, which was based on Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, but if you haven't seen this 2010s TV drama, you're missing out. This one is set in modern times, and the protagonist Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) has been resurrected more than two and a half centuries after the original story took place. Exciting!

'Smallville' (2001–2011)

(Image credit: Alamy)

The premise of Smallville is simple: It's Superman but as a teen. Tom Welling plays a young Clark Kent as he learns how to deal with the superpowers he's blessed (or cursed) with, all while dealing with typical teenage dramas, including his ongoing romance with Lana Lang (Kristin Kreuk). You're in luck—there are 10 seasons to devour.

'Stranger Things' (2016–2025)

(Image credit: Alamy)

It’s the show that launched the careers of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and many other Gen Z stars, and the one you’ve almost certainly taken a Halloween costume idea from. Stranger Things is the perfect mix of science fiction and nostalgia, thanks to some very strange things happening to this lovable group of kids in Hawkins, Indiana circa the 1980s.

'Supernatural' (2005–2020)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Surprise, surprise: Supernatural has made our list of the best supernatural TV shows of all time. Starring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki as the Winchester brothers, the series sees the protagonists fight evil beings like ghosts and demons.

'Teen Wolf' (2011–2017)

(Image credit: Alamy)

The 2010s were a hotbed of supernatural teen dramas, with Teen Wolf a resounding success among them. It follows teenage werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) as he does his utmost to protect his community from all sorts of paranormal happenings. Bonus: His love interest (Crystal Reed) is descended from a line of werewolf hunters. Juicy!

'True Blood' (2008–2014)

(Image credit: Alamy)

In True Blood, protagonist Sookie (Anna Paquin) can read people's minds, which is already cool enough. But adding to the whole supernatural shtick, Sookie ends up in a romantic entanglement with a good-looking (and centuries-old) vampire, played by Stephen Moyer.

'The Twilight Zone' (1959–1964)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Originally airing between 1959 and 1964, the TV series The Twilight Zone has achieved cult status in the collective psyche. This supernatural series straddles science fiction, horror, and fantasy, and won three Primetime Emmys and one Golden Globe in its heyday.

'The Vampire Diaries' (2009–2017)

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Vampire Diaries premiered at the height of Twilight fever and enjoyed incredible success riding that particular be-fanged wave. It has all the elements of a perfect supernatural teenage drama: an idiosyncratic town, vampire brothers (played by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley), and a love triangle involving said vampire brothers. Ideal.

'The Walking Dead' (2010–2022)

(Image credit: Alamy)

In The Walking Dead, zombies are known as "walkers," but this is a zombie supernatural drama. It follows survivors of an apocalypse as they fight for their lives, while also battling other groups of survivors willing to do anything to prevail.

'Wednesday' (2022– )

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Addams Family was a TV show, then a movie, then a TV show again—this time rebranded as Wednesday starring the perfectly cast Jenna Ortega. It's both funny and dramatic, involves psychic powers and murder investigations, and...unforgettable dance sequences.

'What We Do in the Shadows' (2019–2024)

(Image credit: Alamy)

What We Do in the Shadows is the hilarious tale of a bunch of goofy vampires who like to feed off mortals, and fundamentally misunderstand how the world works. Special mention for the ongoing joke about energy vampires, because who doesn’t know one of those, eh?

'The Witcher' (2019– )

(Image credit: Alamy)

You’d be forgiven for watching The Witcher simply for the pleasure of witnessing Henry Cavill expertly wield a sword. Still, the plot isn’t too shabby either: It’s about the medieval-times monster hunter Geralt of Rivia as his life intertwines with that of the Crown Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan) and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra).

'The Wizards of Waverly Place' (2007–2012)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Who could forget the show that gave Selena Gomez her big break? Gomez played Alex Russo, a young wizard and somewhat rebellious teenager who had to fight her tendency to use her powers for her own gain. This Disney Channel show is great to watch when you need a laugh and a break.

'The X Files' (1993–2002; 2016–2018)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Before playing everyone's favorite Netflix mom on Sex Education, Gillian Anderson was Dana Scully on The X Files, starring opposite David Duchovny as Fox Mulder. Following a mystery of the week format, the two FBI agents investigate paranormal and extraterrestrial activity (with a healthy helping of romantic tension between them).

