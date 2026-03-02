After four seasons, can the average Industry fan say they understand shorts and investments? Maybe. But can they say without a doubt that they know good TV? Well, yes!

In season 4, which aired in early 2026, the HBO hit introduced more frenemy and professional drama between Yas (Marisa Abela) and Harper (Myha'la)—that not even one night out doing all the things Lorde sings about could make up for!—a leveled-up corporate girl wardrobe, and surprising twists. As the show expanded well beyond the confines of Pierpoint & Co., where it originally introduced its characters as junior employees, it continued to explore power, but especially in terms of what comes when those who have it are ruthless with it, as well as perception versus reality.

The show created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay wrapped up its latest eight-episode installment on March 1, 2026, with a jaw-dropping finale that's sure to leave fans eager for more. Thankfully, HBO's seen the profitability of its financial drama, and we already know its fate going forward. Read on for everything we know about Industry season 5.

Harper (Myha'la) in Industry season 4. (Image credit: Simon Ridgway/HBO)

Is 'Industry' renewed for season 5?

HBO has seen returns on its investments in Industry—and it's continuing to do so for one more season. The network has officially renewed Industry for season 5, after the hit drama averaged 1.7 million viewers per episode with season 4, up 30 percent from the previous installment. The Hollywood Reporter reported the news in late February 2026, one week before the season 4 finale. The outlet also confirmed that season 5 will be the show's last—which was decided by the showrunning duo, Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

The showrunners shared a joint statement on Instagram about the decision. "We’re privileged to have joined the small, esteemed club of dramas that have run for five seasons on HBO. This March marks a decade since we first began to conceive of the world of Industry and it exists because of the unwavering faith and vision of our partners and former partners at HBO," they wrote. "For some time now we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high. Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party."

The duo continued, "We’d like to thank our evangelical fan base, especially those who have watched from day one. Finally: we owe everything to our crew and the best cast on TV for making our writing live. The characters will live on because of their world class performances. Seeing the HBO ident in front of our work will never stop being a thrill. It remains the best place to make television, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration well into the future."

A post shared by Konrad Kay (@konradmkay) A photo posted by on

HBO's executive vice president of programming, Francesca Orsi, also shared a statement, per THR. "For four seasons, Industry has thrilled us while examining power, money, politics, and class. Under Mickey and Konrad’s ambitious and singular vision, it has solidified itself as an important contemporary, genre-bending drama in HBO’s lineup that keeps viewers on the edge of their seat week after week...It is gratifying that viewers and critics have recognized season four as bigger and more thrilling than ever, buoyed by career defining performances from our magnificent cast. Alongside the amazing team under executive producer Jane Tranter at Bad Wolf and executive producer Kathleen McCaffrey at Little Gems, we are so proud we can announce the fifth season of this terrific show, which Mickey and Konrad have decided will take us to the end of Industry’s story."

While it'll be a bummer to no longer check in with our favorite morally dubious characters, at least the show will get to see a fitting, planned end.

Yasmin (Marisa Abela) continues to be obsessed with maintaining power and taking advantage of vulnerable people by the end of season 4. (Image credit: Simon Ridgway/HBO)

When will 'Industry' season 5 come out?

It's unclear when Industry season 5 will be released. HBO and the showrunners haven't given any word on when production is set to begin. With the renewal announced right before season 4's ending, it's fair to assume the team needs to reopen the writers's room.

However, we can look at past seasons to get a sense of how long it might take. Season 3, for example, premiered in August 2024, and then season 4 aired in early 2026. Should season 5 follow a similar schedule, we may see new episodes in summer or early fall 2027.

It's possible that Harper's colleagues Kwabena (Toheeb Jimoh) and Sweetpea (Miriam Petch) could return in season 5. (Image credit: Simon Ridgway/HBO)

Who in the 'Industry' cast will return for season 5?

Industry has come a long way since it followed the junior employees on the floor of Pierpoint & Co. Just about every season has been pretty ruthless about introducing fan-favorite characters, putting them through the wringer, and then writing their conclusion. (That's not to mention some of the stars the show has spawned, like David Jonsson and Harry Lawtey, who have exited on their own accord.) But still, the show has always been centered around one of TV's most complicated frenemies: Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela). We can assume that at the very least, they'll lead the cast in season 5.

The rest of the ensemble is a bit up in the air, considering the show could go in any number of directions for its final season. While nothing is confirmed, it seems likely that Harper's teammates, Sweetpea (Miriam Petche) and Kwabena (Toheeb Jimoh), will return. Depending on where the show goes with Yasmin's shocking madame arc, season 4 newcomer Kiernan Shipka, who plays Yas's ally Haley, could be back.

There are several names we can be certain who won't return. With Yas being very clear about wanting a divorce from Henry (and, frankly, how much he's endured!), there's likely little more we could see from him and actor Kit Harrington. The Game of Thrones alum told Variety that he's pretty certain that Yas and Henry's relationship is over, and would be happy to come back to the show if asked, but thought it was unlikely.

It's all but confirmed that we've seen the entire story between Whitney (Max Minghella) and Henry (Kit Harington). (Image credit: Simon Ridgway/HBO)

Relatedly, now that the story revolving around Tender is through, we can assume Max Minghella won't reprise his role as Whitney Halberstram.

Whitney's grand scheme of extortion against powerful figures also affected Ken Leung's character Eric, which meant the end of his story on Industry. While he worked to remedy his relationships, including his mentorship with Harper, in season 4, a compromising video featuring him and an underage sex worker prompted him to leave everything behind. The showrunners confirmed it was the end of the road for him while speaking to Variety. Down said, "The sendoff that we gave Ken—Eric, should I say—is kind of the most explicit sendoff we’ve ever done with a character. He’s literally walking down the road to nowhere. It was almost us paying respect to the character within what he’d done, which was heinous."

With that in mind, there's certainly room for more characters to come into the fold for the fifth and final installment. As the series nears production, we'll be sure to keep an eye out for casting news.

We'll have to see where Yas and Haley's (Kiernan Shipka) underground operation goes in season 5. (Image credit: Simon Ridgway/HBO)

What will 'Industry' season 5 be about?

The Industry team has been explicit about writing the show as it goes on, which has never been more apparent than in the ambitious season 4. Outside the confines of Pierpoint, Harper ran a successful shorts-only investment fund, while Yas became the (unhappy) wife of a British aristocrat, struggling to relaunch his political career. Inevitably, the two crossed paths again when Yas's husband was tapped to run the fintech company Tender, which Harper was investigating, and blew its fraudulent activity wide open.

By the end of the season, Harper is on top, finally reaching the life of luxury she's long been chasing—and Yas is perhaps in the most compromising position than ever. In the midst of a divorce but desperate to hold onto her power, she teams up with former Tender assistant/escort Haley to run "salons" for neo-Nazi types where they're trafficking young women and girls. It's to Harper's complete horror when she attends one of the disturbing events, though Yas doubles down on what she's doing. (While the reveal may have been a surprise to some viewers, the parallels between the character and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell have long been present.)

We can expect season 5 to continue some of that storyline—but with the writers seemingly unafraid of holding back, we can only imagine they'll introduce an even wilder final face-off/reunion/make-up/break-up for complicated besties Harper and Yas. They alluded to as much while speaking with GQ. Kay said, "I feel like the show can’t get any smaller, because a smaller thing would be a backward thing. So it feels like, if anything, it just needs to grow until it tumbles under its own weight."

He continued, "For season 5, I just think it’s going to be more emotionality, more character, making sure we don’t betray our roots, and I think the valence of the show, where it’s operating in all the different worlds, the politics, the media, the intersectional stuff—I feel like the show can’t get any smaller because a smaller thing would be a backward thing. So it feels like, if anything, it just needs to grow until it tumbles under its own weight."

While there's a lot to speculate at this time, fans can rest easy that the showrunners do at least have a conclusion in mind. Down told Collider, "We know what the ending is, though. You’ve got to. You can’t write four seasons and not think about the ending."

We can't wait to see what madness they come up with!