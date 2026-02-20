Netflix ’s The Night Agent is a thrilling espionage drama series whose third season took the titular spy, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), around the world as he pursued answers to an international terrorism conspiracy linked to the United States government. But by the end of the season, Peter is ready to step away from the job—at least for a little while. While that could be a natural end to Peter’s story, we’ll likely see more of his adventures at the Night Action agency.

Ahead, we’ll break down what exactly we know about The Night Agent season 4, when we can expect it to hit our screens, and who might be joining Peter on his next mission.

Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) on a mission in season 3 of The Night Agent. (Image credit: Yigit Eken/Netflix)

Is 'The Night Agent' Renewed for season 4?

Not yet. Even though season 3 got a greenlight before the prior season had even aired, Netflix hasn’t extended the same courtesy to a fourth season of The Night Agent. But that hasn’t stopped the writer’s room from getting started. Deadline reported that even though a new season hasn’t officially been ordered, the streamer did ask showrunner Shawn Ryan to assemble the writers’s room.

“We’ve been working for a while on the storyline. We have some scripts, we are breaking stories,” Ryan told Deadline during early 2026 press for the show’s third season. A season 4 renewal will hinge on season 3 ratings, per a Netflix source cited in the report, and could potentially move the series production from New York to L.A. to take advantage of a new tax credit.

When would 'The Night Agent' season 4 come out?

Since The Night Agent writers’s room is already underway, the time between seasons 3 and 4 would likely remain about a year, depending on the renewal. With the third season arriving in February 2026, we’d expect that a fourth would arrive in late Q1 2027.

It's possible some recurring characters, like Chelsea (Fola Evans-Akingbola), could return in season 4. (Image credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

Who in the 'The Night Agent' cast would return for season 4?

Based on the eponymous mystery-thriller novel by Matthew Quirk, Ryan structured each season of The Night Agent around a “revolving cast,” as our titular agent Peter Sutherland (played by Gabriel Basso) is thrown into new adventures. So while Basso would surely return for a new season, we can expect that he’ll be one of the few familiar faces on the show.

Still, it’s possible that recurring characters like Fola Evans-Akingbola’s Chelsea Arrington could return in season 4, given her sustained presence throughout the series’s run. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said of Amanda Warren’s Catherine Weaver, since Peter’s mentor dies in season 3. Similarly, Louis Herthum won’t appear in future seasons, as his character, Jacob Monroe, was murdered in the most recent season.

The Night Agent’s worldbuilding means it can tap former stars to reprise their roles in later seasons—but that also means that beloved characters may take a season or two off. The latter is the case for Luciane Buchanan’s Rose Larkin, who did not appear in season 3 but could potentially rejoin in season 4. “The writers decided that they wanted to follow Peter and his journey based on what happened at the end of season 2…so we don’t get to see what happens to Rose,” she told Deadline while season 3 was in production, and it was confirmed that she wouldn’t be back. However, she did tease that “it’s not a goodbye forever.” Ryan also confirmed that Rose could appear again, telling Deadline, “I don’t believe that we’re done telling the story of Peter and Rose. I hope circumstances ultimately allow for the return of Rose to our Night Agent universe.”

Season 3 ends with FBI Deputy Director Aiden Mosley (Albert Jones) seemingly suggesting Peter for a new mission. (Image credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

What would 'The Night Agent' season 4 be about?

Season 3 brings Peter into the dangerous waters of an international terrorism financing conspiracy that implicates the President and the First Lady (played by Jennifer Morrison). Staying steadfast to his morals, Peter works with a reporter (Genesis Rodriguez) and an insider to expose the truth—even putting his life on the line opposite his new partner Adam (David Lyons), who was blindly loyal to the President (Ward Horton).

At the end of the season, Peter is ready to take a break from his high-octane job. “Someone once told me that the best agents know how to find balance in their lives. I’m thinking I should find some,” he says in the series, implying that he’ll step away for an unspecified time. Season 4 could pick up at the end of his sabbatical, right before he’s pulled into another assignment—because of course he won’t stay away too long. Basso said as much, telling Tudum about his character’s motivations: “I think he recognizes that he’s part of a bigger plan and that he’s in service of good. And if he’s not there helping, then who is?”

The Night Agent’s FBI Deputy Director, Aiden Mosley (Albert Jones), endorses Peter’s plan for some time away from the job, but also teases new adventures when he’s ready to return. “I’ve been thinking about the request you made earlier for a partner. I think I have a candidate in mind,” he tells Peter—a line that Ryan confirmed to Tudum was “meant to be a launching pad for season 4.”