Spoilers for the first six episodes of Love is Blind season 9 ahead. Watching the first episode of Love is Blind season 9 , it’s hard to see a relationship between Jordan Keltner and Megan Welarius coming. Sure, there’s a connection between the two—though it appears somewhat lackluster for a woman who introduces herself to the camera and men as “Sparkle Meg.” Not to mention, for the first two or so episodes of the Denver, Colorado-set season of the hit Netflix reality show , Jordan’s just one of three connections for Megan—and he’s not even the frontrunner out of that trio. By the end of the first six episodes of Love Is Blind, which hit streaming on October 1, it’s hard to fathom a show without the couple. Considering how tumultuous their connection has been already this season, we’re breaking down Jordan and Megan’s relationship on Love Is Blind season 9 so far—and whether they might still be together after filming.

Jordan and Megan after getting engaged on Love Is Blind season 9. (Image credit: Netflix)

What happens between Jordan and Megan on 'Love Is Blind' season 9?

If Edmond Harvey and Kalybria Haskin are the instant chemistry of Love Is Blind season 9, then Jordan and Megan are the slow burn. In fact, much of the first six episodes weave a story around Megan. As she shares on the show, the 34-year-old is a striving entrepreneur with a taste for all that glitters, so much so that her friends call her “Sparkle Meg”—a fact she repeatedly tells all her dates the first day in the pods. But while her aesthetic sparkles, her general demeanor stays relatively low-key. She maintains a pretty steady hand and level head when it comes to her emotions throughout the show, a quality that bodes well for the romantic journey she embarks on.

Megan quickly connects with three men in the pods: single-dad and service manager Jordan (30), real estate investor Mike Brockway (38), and accountant Blake Anderson (34). For the first two episodes, Megan’s desires seem set on Blake, with Mike a close second. She acknowledges she likes Jordan, but her feelings for the other men eclipse what she might feel for Jordan—until she learns Jordan’s son has the same type of diabetes her late father did. The two really bond over this, and as they continue to grow closer, they discuss what falling in love should feel like, which Jordan says, “Falling in love should feel like this.” Still, she expresses reservations that their lifestyles wouldn’t match, and Blake remains her frontrunner.

“I’m learning in this experiment, I don’t even know what’s coming,” Megan reflects to the camera in episode 3 when discussing the crossroads she finds herself at. Case in point: She discovers Blake departed the show. Thus begins the push of Mike and the pull of Jordan for the remainder of the pods.

At first, Mike seems the most obvious next choice. They both come from similar entrepreneurial backgrounds. They possess the same taste for the finer things. He’s suave, older, and Megan labels him the exact sort of man she would normally date. But something holds her back, and she expresses that she can’t help but wonder if her late father brought Jordan (and inevitably his son) into her life.

Where other Love Is Blind participants might get paralyzed by how overwhelmed they feel—as several this season do—Megan remains calm and doesn’t lose her footing while deciphering her feelings for Mike and Jordan. Ultimately, the entrepreneur breaks up with Mike and chooses Jordan. She does, however, express nerves leading up to their engagement, due to parting words from Mike that cast doubt on Jordan. Even still, it seems like love at first sight the minute the doors slide open to reveal Megan and Jordan to each other in a cinematic moment that feels like the first six episodes have led up to.

The couple has their first major disagreement when they travel to Baja, Mexico. (Image credit: Netflix)

The chemistry continues when the duo ventures to Baja, Mexico with the rest of the engaged couples. But then the pool party happens: After a bit too many drinks and some awkward, stilted banter at the bar with other cast members, Megan gets annoyed with Jordan. She succinctly expresses this to him, prompting him to sober up.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is the last we hear and see of Megan and Jordan from the first batch of episodes. Compared to the tiffs other cast members found themselves in, Megan’s brief snap of annoyance seems surmountable. We’ll have to see if they can find their footing as a pair throughout the rest of the season, as they travel from Baja back to their homes—and try to merge their lives—in Denver.

Could Jordan and Megan end up being one of the stronger pairs this season? (Image credit: Netflix)

Are Megan and Jordan from 'Love Is Blind' season 9 still together?

Netflix runs a tight ship—preferring its reality romances to unfold on-screen rather than off before the finale airs—so there aren’t any clear signs of whether Megan and Jordan stayed together after filming and are still an item. There may be rockiness ahead in the show: A preview for the next three episodes, due out October 8, indicates more strife is coming, and even an in-person reunion between Megan and Mike. However, it’s possible they got past the drama and worked things out because, according to our sleuthing, the two still follow each other on Instagram. Of course, there are no photos of them together, but they may be on good terms.