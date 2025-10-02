Spoilers for the first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 9 ahead. Over the past few years, Love Is Blind has established a new norm: Every season will include one couple or love triangle that dominates the pod drama before leaving the experiment ahead of the honeymoons. (See season 7's Leo and Brittany and season 8's Madison saga.) Among this season's Denver, Colorado-based contestants, Patrick Suzuki, Anna Yuan, and Kacie Anita McIntosh's time in the pods has left viewers whirling from all of the twists and turns.

Below, we're breaking down everything to know about the saga on the Netflix reality hit, including what Kacie has said about the pod reveal, and whether Patrick and Anna ever reconnected.

What happened between Patrick and Anna on 'Love is Blind' season 9?

Patrick, a 31-year-old construction manager of Chinese and Cambodian heritage, arrives on Love Is Blind season 9 ready to follow his heart but toting a major insecurity. He alludes that growing up as the "only Asian" in his social groups and dating in predominately-white Denver wasn't easy on his self-esteem. (Shout out to that oft-cited study that Asian men and Black women are seen as least desirable on dating apps.) "Just to be loved for who I am versus my ethnicity or how I look, that is my biggest dream and hope," he says.

Once the pods are open, Patrick makes quick connections with two women: Anna, a 28-year-old hairstylist, and Kacie, a 34-year-old hair and makeup artist. Anna is also Chinese, and she and Patrick quickly realize they have many similarities; both of their parents came to the U.S. from different countries, they both previously dated mainly white people, and they understand the cultural nuances of having immigrant parents. They even compare themselves to the Spider-Man meme.

Meanwhile, Anna is also talking to accountant Blake Anderson (34), who seems sweet and goofy and not "homophobic or racist." Blake seems to be Anna's typical type, and she feels that he's genuine, but she also likes that Patrick is vulnerable with her. She also admits that even though she'd usually write off Asian guys, their shared heritage makes Patrick more attractive. "I think I might be your person," he tells her; she responds, "How am I catching feelings for a lava lamp wall?...Don't fucking hurt me, dude."

At the end of episode 2, Anna becomes emotional in the women's quarters, sharing how she now realizes that she's been shallow in the past, and that her time in the pods has been healing. However, when Patrick arrives for their next date, Anna's pod is empty. Patrick's left blindsided and devastated, and there isn't an explanation of Anna's departure for the rest of the six episodes.

In a Tudum interview released on the day of season 9's premiere, Anna revealed that as the pods continued, she became overwhelmed by the potential ramifications of being on television. She recalled feeling scared that her vulnerable conversations were "going to be broadcast for people," and having the lingering feeling that her parents were worried about her. "With my parents being immigrants and having a language barrier, I’ve always naturally been their helper," she explained. "When I told them, 'Hey, Mom and Dad, I’m going on this show, they’re going to take my phone, they were like, 'Are you being kidnapped?'"

With all of those emotions swirling, Anna ultimately decided to leave the show one night. Even though producers asked if she wanted to go on the pod date and tell Patrick that she was leaving, she didn't want to go back on camera. "I was a wreck. My eyes were almost swollen shut from crying. I was embarrassed," she explained. Over a year later, Anna told Tudum that she feels bad for standing up Patrick, but ultimately did the right thing for herself. "I don’t think I regret it because I don’t think the connections were strong enough to have a successful marriage from there."

What happened between Patrick and Kacie on 'Love is Blind' season 9?

While Patrick and Anna bonded over their shared heritage, Kacie grew up very differently. The wedding-makeup artist was raised Mormon with four brothers and a sister, and she describes herself as "always the hair and makeup artist, never the bride." Still, she does have a tenuous connection to East Asian culture; her father did his Mormon mission in South Korea, and her sister now works as a singer in the country.

At first, Patrick and Kacie's bond seems more surface-level in the pods; they bond over a shared love of basketball and have a flirty banter. As Patrick says, "She's sick, man." Though he's hesitant and admits that he doesn't want to be judged, Patrick tells her about his Chinese and Cambodian heritage and shares that he has been rejected in the past because of his ethnicity. Kacie tells him that she's never dated an Asian guy, but that it doesn't change anything for her. One of her brothers only dates Asian women, and the others have biracial and Mexican girlfriends, so her family would "love to see her with an Asian guy."

After Anna leaves, Patrick does the classic Love Is Blind move of going all-in on the weaker connection, all because he wants to be loved. In this, he ignores the red flags surrounding Kaci. When a producer asks him what they specifically agree about, Patrick can't think of anything. In the men's lounge, Mike tries to give Patrick his take on her, but Patrick cuts him off because "she's waiting for me. I know she is."

Also, Kacie says in a confessional that her ex, whom she met on TikTok, had a wandering eye. (She also says in the premiere that she's "never not been cheated on.") When Patrick asks whether she'd watched Love is Blind before coming on, she was recruited for a different dating reality show, and her ex told her to do it because he'd be there when she got back. Apparently, the ex told her the same thing about LiB; Kacie says that if she gets engaged, she'll probably block him and won't tell him. "He doesn't think this is gonna work. He's gonna be very wrong."

After that wild conversation, Patrick is understandably concerned that Kacie has a backup plan in case things don't work out. She assures that she doesn't, and that she isn't going to screw him over. Before she switches the conversation towards her landing strip and wanting to give him what he needs, she make a very telling confession, "I want you to love me, but I don't know if I can fully love you until I get to touch you."

Did Patrick and Kacie get engaged on 'Love is Blind' season 9?

At the end of episode 4, Patrick asks Kacie to marry him and she says yes. Before the reveal, she mentions that she's always been so looks-heavy and that she doesn't know how it's going to be. When they see each other, Patrick is absolutely stoked and they're both super nervous, but it's not the worst reveal we've ever seen. Still, Kacie seems much more muted in the confessional after.

Some time later, Kacie and Patrick meet in their hotel lobby, which is never a good sign. A tearful Kacie tells Patrick that she can't do the TV show anymore and needs to go home. She assures that it doesn't have to do with how he looks and mumbles something about her family; Patrick's thinking the reveal went well, so he's just ready to leave the experiment with her and be with her in Denver. And Kacie's reassuring him how much she loves him and koala-hugging and kissing him.

Of course, Kacie's real reasons are still caught on tape. In the official confessional, Kacie soft-pedals and says that Patrick deserves someone better than her. But speaking to the producers, she says "I just unfortunately don't think my attraction to him is gonna grow that much. And it sucks... I just don't think I could get there with him, like period."

Speaking to Tudum, Kacie recalled how she felt during her and Patrick's reveal. "He’s a handsome guy. It was more about him being a stranger in my arms than it was what he looks like," she told the outlet, adding that she soon realized that she needed to slow down. "If we had any shot of it actually working out, I needed to do it off camera and wanted to date him slowly at our pace at home in Denver. It was hard. I remember being very emotional about it, and I felt bad."

Kacie also reassured that the hotel conversation wasn't meant to be a breakup. "I really wanted to talk to him more, pursue going on dates, and get to know each other on a more physical level to see if this was really real," she said. "I'll never be able to explain the feeling of, you think you're really in love with this person, and then you meet them, and you're like, 'Oh wow, I actually don't know this person.' I did crash out a little."

Are Patrick and Kacie still together after 'Love is Blind' season 9?

Though we'll have to wait for more episodes to see what happened between Kacie and Patrick when they got back to Denver, Patrick did speak with The Los Angeles Times about his pod experience.

Recalling the hotel convo, he says he was "one thousand percent" confused. "I just didn’t understand what she was trying to tell me. But looking back on it, it’s like, 'Oh, she was just trying to tell me she didn’t want to do it anymore.'"

Though he wouldn't spill on what happened between them back in Denver—cause spoilers—Patrick was gracious about the situation. "I think she [Kacie] was being honest and truthful with everything that she told me, I just don’t think the experiment worked out for her. She wasn’t misleading. We were cool, we were kicking it. She just didn’t want to do it anymore. It is what it is."

Did Patrick and Anna get together after 'Love is Blind' season 9?

For any of us wishing that Patrick and Anna were eventually able to ride off into the sunset, the pair will have a reunion later in the season! The preview for the next batch of episodes shows the pair reuniting at the pod reunion party (with Kacie nowhere to be found), and Patrick admitting that he would've proposed to Anna. We'll have to see how she responds next week.