Last year, Love Is Blind: UK debuted as a refreshingly-mature (though still messy) alternative for reality TV fans burnt out on the flagship show's unrelenting chaos. Now back for its second season, Netflix's international spinoff reopens the pods so a cast of singles from the U.K. and Ireland can find love through a wall. Once again hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, this year's participants range from 28 to 37 and include a multicultural cast of rom-com obsessives and hopeless romantics looking for the loves of their lives. Below, read on to learn everything you need to know about the cast of Love Is Blind: UK.

Aanu, 29

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @aanumusic

Location: Essex, England

Occupation: Singer

Backstory: Her four-year relationship ended due to infidelity.

Gets Engaged? No, but she has a flirtation with Patrick.

Amy, 33

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @amyjanevs

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Location: Brecon, Wales

Occupation: Primary school teacher

Fun Fact: She set her brother up with his partner of eight years.

Gets Engaged? No.

Ashleigh, 30

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @ashleighberryy

Location: Surrey, England

Occupation: Cabin crew manager

Backstory: She was an Army Cadet growing up, and was nicknamed "Combat Barbie."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Billy.

Bardha, 32

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @praddz

Location: London, England

Occupation: Sales and marketing director

Backstory: She emigrated to the UK from Kosovo as a child.

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Jed.

Billy, 35

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @billy_jervis_jnr

Location: Bangor, Northern Ireland

Occupation: Army physical trainer

Looking For: "A life partner who’ll accompany him on group dates with his married friends, enjoy a pint of Guinness, and build a family with him [and] his beloved dog Ollie."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Ashleigh.

Charlie, 28

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @charlie_antony1

Location: Essex, England

Occupation: Electrical engineer

Backstory: "As a self-described former party boy, cheeky Charlie is known for being outspoken, but his personality hasn’t always led to success in romance."

Gets Engaged? No.

Chris, 33

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @cobyrne5

Location: Sussex, England

Occupation: Project manager

Looking For: "A family-oriented and funny woman who loves animals."

Gets Engaged? No.

Christine, 35

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @christineh12489

Location: Athlacca, Republic of Ireland

Occupation: HR operations lead

Backstory: A "very experienced bridesmaid" who has "a habit of falling for bad boys"

Gets Engaged? No.

Danielle, 33

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @imdaniellekelly

Location: Portsmouth, England

Occupation: Estate agent

Looking For: "Someone low-key, who's reserved and hardworking" and has ambition

Gets Engaged? No.

Holly, 30

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @hollyjkingdon

Location: London, England

Occupation: Private chef

Looking For: "Someone driven, emotionally available, and appreciative of her nurturing nature will get her attention."

Gets Engaged? No.

Demola, 30

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @demolaayilara14

Location: Essex, England

Occupation: Financial analyst

Backstory: "An old-school gentleman, Demola has been marriage-minded from a young age, even fantasizing about the details of his wedding as a boy."

Gets Engaged? No, but he has a flirtation with Katisha.

Jack, 33

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @jackrogers7

Location: London, England

Occupation: App creator

Backstory: After a health scare, "this triathlon runner has fully recovered, he’s realized life is extremely precious—and much better with a partner by your side."

Gets Engaged? No.

James, 36

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @jamesclarky_

Location: Skegness, England

Occupation: Real estate manager; DJ

Backstory: "As a father of two, James’s proudest achievement in life is raising his daughters—and he has his heart set on having more kids in the future."

Gets Engaged? No.

Javen, 28

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @javenspalmer

Location: Kent, England

Occupation: Health coach; former professional soccer player

Why He Joined LIB: "Javen believes he just 'attracts the wrong types of girls.' In the pods, however, he aims to break free of his usual type and build a 'genuine connection.'"

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Katisha.

Jed, 31

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @jedchouman

Location: Essex, England

Occupation: Configuration manager

Backstory: "The highlight of Jed’s’s week is Sunday roast dinners with his big Lebanese family. He’s a doting uncle to two nieces and can’t wait to one day be a 'girl dad.'"

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Bardha.

Jordan, 29

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @pugs.94

Location: Bristol, England

Occupation: Life engineer

Why He Joined LIB: "As he approaches 30, and after a year of being single, Jordan finally feels ready for a serious romantic partnership."

Gets Engaged? No.

Kal, 31

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @kaleemxpasha

Location: Wigan, England

Occupation: Gym owner

Why He Joined LIB: "If he wants to find a partner to go the distance, he’ll have to rethink his approach to dating: All seven of his previous relationships have ended before the 12-month mark."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Sarover.

Katisha, 31

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @katkinson1

Location: Dumfries, Scotland

Occupation: Nanny and makeup artist

Why She Joined LIB: "To branch out of her small hometown to connect with the 'right type of men' who are seeking long-term commitment and love."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Javen.

Kieran, 28

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @kieranhdarby

Location: London, England

Occupation: Gaming entrepreneur

Backstory: "Kieran is a member of Mensa and has even been featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 list, so he’s no stranger to success. Let’s just see if he finds it in romance."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Megan.

Laurie, 37

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @llauriemariee

Location: London, England

Occupation: Interior stylist

Looking For: "A serious guy, who embraces her Celtic and Caribbean roots."

Gets Engaged? No.

Loll, 31

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @lollsturgess

Location: Bedfordshire, England

Occupation: Account manager, sales

Why She Joined LIB: "Though her natural confidence attracts all kinds of people, she has a habit of letting the wrong guys into her heart."

Gets Engaged? No.

Megan, 28

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @meganjupp

Location: London, England

Occupation: Dancer/fitness instructor

Looking For: "A man who supports her career and shares her desire to start a family and quick-witted sense of humor."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Kieran.

Patrick, 33

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @projectorpatrick

Location: London, England

Occupation: Human Design coach

Why He Joined LIB: "Partick ended his longest relationship because he didn’t know himself well enough, but after putting in the work and feeling secure about himself once again, love is what he’s after."

Gets Engaged? No, but he has a flirtation with Aanu.

Ross B, 32

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @rossbfrd

Location: Dunstable, England

Occupation: Builder

Backstory: "'A movie kind of love'" with "a partner who will be his best friend for life, long after the credits stop rolling"

Gets Engaged? No.

Ross M, 30

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @rossmillington1

Location: Cheshire, England

Occupation: Barber shop owner

Why He Joined LIB: "After a year of being single, he’s ready to give it another go and hopes to meet someone with whom he can be completely himself."

Gets Engaged? No.

Sarover, 29

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @saroveraujla

Location: Buckinghamshire, England

Occupation: Medical company owner; former competitive kickboxer

Why She Joined LIB: "Romance has been calling, but online dating and being set up by relatives haven’t been successful."

Gets Engaged? Yes, to Kal.

Sophie, 28

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @slw.3

Location: Manchester, England

Occupation: Senior commercial manager

Biggest Turn-On: "A guy who can 'stand up for himself' and doesn’t let her walk all over him."

Gets Engaged? No, but she has a flirtation with Kieran.

Tara, 33

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @tarakmason

Location: Wicklow, Republic of Ireland

Occupation: Cafe owner

Looking For: Someone who's "genuinely interested in all aspects of her life, including her favorite pastimes: running, night diving, and walking her Great Dane."

Gets Engaged?: No.

Tom, 35

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @tom.jackson88

Location: London, England

Occupation: Retired pub landlord

Looking For: "Having grown up in a large family with foster siblings, Tom hopes to get married and foster some kids of his own with a partner one day."

Gets Engaged? No.

Yolanda, 26

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond)

Instagram: @simply_yolandita

Location: Hampshire, England

Occupation: Specialist occupational therapist

Why She Joined LIB: "As an adrenaline junkie who enjoys sky diving and bungee jumping, she’s had plenty of experience taking big leaps of faith."

Gets Engaged? No.