Meet the Cast of 'Love Is Blind: UK' Season 2
The pods are going back across the pond to host singles searching for love.
Last year, Love Is Blind: UK debuted as a refreshingly-mature (though still messy) alternative for reality TV fans burnt out on the flagship show's unrelenting chaos. Now back for its second season, Netflix's international spinoff reopens the pods so a cast of singles from the U.K. and Ireland can find love through a wall. Once again hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, this year's participants range from 28 to 37 and include a multicultural cast of rom-com obsessives and hopeless romantics looking for the loves of their lives. Below, read on to learn everything you need to know about the cast of Love Is Blind: UK.
Aanu, 29
Instagram: @aanumusic
Location: Essex, England
Occupation: Singer
Backstory: Her four-year relationship ended due to infidelity.
Gets Engaged? No, but she has a flirtation with Patrick.
Amy, 33
Instagram: @amyjanevs
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Location: Brecon, Wales
Occupation: Primary school teacher
Fun Fact: She set her brother up with his partner of eight years.
Gets Engaged? No.
Ashleigh, 30
Instagram: @ashleighberryy
Location: Surrey, England
Occupation: Cabin crew manager
Backstory: She was an Army Cadet growing up, and was nicknamed "Combat Barbie."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Billy.
Bardha, 32
Instagram: @praddz
Location: London, England
Occupation: Sales and marketing director
Backstory: She emigrated to the UK from Kosovo as a child.
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Jed.
Billy, 35
Instagram: @billy_jervis_jnr
Location: Bangor, Northern Ireland
Occupation: Army physical trainer
Looking For: "A life partner who’ll accompany him on group dates with his married friends, enjoy a pint of Guinness, and build a family with him [and] his beloved dog Ollie."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Ashleigh.
Charlie, 28
Instagram: @charlie_antony1
Location: Essex, England
Occupation: Electrical engineer
Backstory: "As a self-described former party boy, cheeky Charlie is known for being outspoken, but his personality hasn’t always led to success in romance."
Gets Engaged? No.
Chris, 33
Instagram: @cobyrne5
Location: Sussex, England
Occupation: Project manager
Looking For: "A family-oriented and funny woman who loves animals."
Gets Engaged? No.
Christine, 35
Instagram: @christineh12489
Location: Athlacca, Republic of Ireland
Occupation: HR operations lead
Backstory: A "very experienced bridesmaid" who has "a habit of falling for bad boys"
Gets Engaged? No.
Danielle, 33
Instagram: @imdaniellekelly
Location: Portsmouth, England
Occupation: Estate agent
Looking For: "Someone low-key, who's reserved and hardworking" and has ambition
Gets Engaged? No.
Holly, 30
Instagram: @hollyjkingdon
Location: London, England
Occupation: Private chef
Looking For: "Someone driven, emotionally available, and appreciative of her nurturing nature will get her attention."
Gets Engaged? No.
Demola, 30
Instagram: @demolaayilara14
Location: Essex, England
Occupation: Financial analyst
Backstory: "An old-school gentleman, Demola has been marriage-minded from a young age, even fantasizing about the details of his wedding as a boy."
Gets Engaged? No, but he has a flirtation with Katisha.
Jack, 33
Instagram: @jackrogers7
Location: London, England
Occupation: App creator
Backstory: After a health scare, "this triathlon runner has fully recovered, he’s realized life is extremely precious—and much better with a partner by your side."
Gets Engaged? No.
James, 36
Instagram: @jamesclarky_
Location: Skegness, England
Occupation: Real estate manager; DJ
Backstory: "As a father of two, James’s proudest achievement in life is raising his daughters—and he has his heart set on having more kids in the future."
Gets Engaged? No.
Javen, 28
Instagram: @javenspalmer
Location: Kent, England
Occupation: Health coach; former professional soccer player
Why He Joined LIB: "Javen believes he just 'attracts the wrong types of girls.' In the pods, however, he aims to break free of his usual type and build a 'genuine connection.'"
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Katisha.
Jed, 31
Instagram: @jedchouman
Location: Essex, England
Occupation: Configuration manager
Backstory: "The highlight of Jed’s’s week is Sunday roast dinners with his big Lebanese family. He’s a doting uncle to two nieces and can’t wait to one day be a 'girl dad.'"
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Bardha.
Jordan, 29
Instagram: @pugs.94
Location: Bristol, England
Occupation: Life engineer
Why He Joined LIB: "As he approaches 30, and after a year of being single, Jordan finally feels ready for a serious romantic partnership."
Gets Engaged? No.
Kal, 31
Instagram: @kaleemxpasha
Location: Wigan, England
Occupation: Gym owner
Why He Joined LIB: "If he wants to find a partner to go the distance, he’ll have to rethink his approach to dating: All seven of his previous relationships have ended before the 12-month mark."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Sarover.
Katisha, 31
Instagram: @katkinson1
Location: Dumfries, Scotland
Occupation: Nanny and makeup artist
Why She Joined LIB: "To branch out of her small hometown to connect with the 'right type of men' who are seeking long-term commitment and love."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Javen.
Kieran, 28
Instagram: @kieranhdarby
Location: London, England
Occupation: Gaming entrepreneur
Backstory: "Kieran is a member of Mensa and has even been featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 list, so he’s no stranger to success. Let’s just see if he finds it in romance."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Megan.
Laurie, 37
Instagram: @llauriemariee
Location: London, England
Occupation: Interior stylist
Looking For: "A serious guy, who embraces her Celtic and Caribbean roots."
Gets Engaged? No.
Loll, 31
Instagram: @lollsturgess
Location: Bedfordshire, England
Occupation: Account manager, sales
Why She Joined LIB: "Though her natural confidence attracts all kinds of people, she has a habit of letting the wrong guys into her heart."
Gets Engaged? No.
Megan, 28
Instagram: @meganjupp
Location: London, England
Occupation: Dancer/fitness instructor
Looking For: "A man who supports her career and shares her desire to start a family and quick-witted sense of humor."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Kieran.
Patrick, 33
Instagram: @projectorpatrick
Location: London, England
Occupation: Human Design coach
Why He Joined LIB: "Partick ended his longest relationship because he didn’t know himself well enough, but after putting in the work and feeling secure about himself once again, love is what he’s after."
Gets Engaged? No, but he has a flirtation with Aanu.
Ross B, 32
Instagram: @rossbfrd
Location: Dunstable, England
Occupation: Builder
Backstory: "'A movie kind of love'" with "a partner who will be his best friend for life, long after the credits stop rolling"
Gets Engaged? No.
Ross M, 30
Instagram: @rossmillington1
Location: Cheshire, England
Occupation: Barber shop owner
Why He Joined LIB: "After a year of being single, he’s ready to give it another go and hopes to meet someone with whom he can be completely himself."
Gets Engaged? No.
Sarover, 29
Instagram: @saroveraujla
Location: Buckinghamshire, England
Occupation: Medical company owner; former competitive kickboxer
Why She Joined LIB: "Romance has been calling, but online dating and being set up by relatives haven’t been successful."
Gets Engaged? Yes, to Kal.
Sophie, 28
Instagram: @slw.3
Location: Manchester, England
Occupation: Senior commercial manager
Biggest Turn-On: "A guy who can 'stand up for himself' and doesn’t let her walk all over him."
Gets Engaged? No, but she has a flirtation with Kieran.
Tara, 33
Instagram: @tarakmason
Location: Wicklow, Republic of Ireland
Occupation: Cafe owner
Looking For: Someone who's "genuinely interested in all aspects of her life, including her favorite pastimes: running, night diving, and walking her Great Dane."
Gets Engaged?: No.
Tom, 35
Instagram: @tom.jackson88
Location: London, England
Occupation: Retired pub landlord
Looking For: "Having grown up in a large family with foster siblings, Tom hopes to get married and foster some kids of his own with a partner one day."
Gets Engaged? No.
Yolanda, 26
Instagram: @simply_yolandita
Location: Hampshire, England
Occupation: Specialist occupational therapist
Why She Joined LIB: "As an adrenaline junkie who enjoys sky diving and bungee jumping, she’s had plenty of experience taking big leaps of faith."
Gets Engaged? No.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.